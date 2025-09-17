Corporate

Watsons Family IP Launch 2025: Asia Wide Loyalty Campaign Starts

September 17, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
Animated clan stars in app games and recyclable packaging, pushing engagement up twenty per cent and giving beauty blogs Watsons Asia SEO fuel.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - Watsons, AS Watson Group's flagship health and beauty brand, announces the exclusive launch of "The Watsons Family" - an innovative and vibrant character-driven intellectual property (IP) created to revolutionise customer engagement across Asia. This creative initiative introduces 16 unique characters, each reflecting different MBTI personality types, to create deeper emotional connections with customers while transforming everyday health and beauty routines into engaging, shareable experiences.

Jared DeGuzman, Customer Director of Brand Marketing, Watsons International, says, "The Watsons Family represents our strategic evolution from traditional retail to experiential retail. By harnessing the power of character-driven storytelling, we're not just selling products – we're creating a universe where health and beauty become sources of joy, inspiration, and community connection for our customers across Asia."

Tapping into the Opportunities of Surging IP Market Growth

Character-driven IPs are rapidly transforming the global market, emerging as a pivotal trend for brands seeking to boost recognition, customer loyalty, and market share. IP-related products in Asia experienced a 448.94% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise value in 2024, with sales and order volumes rising by more than 200% [1]compared to the previous year, underscoring the growing value of creative, emotionally engaging brand experiences.

Recognising this transformational market opportunity and responding to evolving customer expectations across Asia, Watsons will commence The Watsons Family launch in Hong Kong, serving as the strategic launchpad for regional expansion. The initiative will subsequently roll out across Asian markets including Mainland China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand. The rollout will be accompanied by dynamic marketing campaigns designed to immerse customers in the lively spirit of the IP.

In Hong Kong, the launch will spotlight 3 flagship characters - Sunny (the wellness champion), Kilo (the energetic fitness coach), and Flora (the glowing facial mask), representing supplement, wellness, and beauty respectively. From 17 September, customers will be welcomed into The Watsons Family universe through a vibrant health campaign. During this period, Watsons stores will be transformed with colourful visuals, immersing shoppers in the playful energy of the characters. The excitement will extend online with exclusive social campaigns designed to deepen engagement across digital platforms. To add an extra layer of delight, a special Meet & Greet event featuring The Watsons Family characters will also be launched.

To integrate The Watsons Family into daily routines, Watsons will launch Own Brand products featuring character-inspired packaging in the markets of Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand. Everyday essentials - from skincare and personal care to body care - will be reimagined with collectible designs, turning routine self-care into a joyful experience.

Watsons is dedicated to making customers LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT and driving innovation. With the launch of The Watsons Family, Watsons aims to build a more engaging and emotionally connected community, empowering every customer to discover joy, confidence, and self-care through vibrant storytelling and creative experiences.
[1] Source: Retail Asia, "IP-related product sales soar by 448.94% in 2024," Feb 2025: https://retailasia.com/news/ip-related-product-sales-soar-44894-in-2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AS Watson Group

Tag:
Watsons The Watsons Family AS Watson

