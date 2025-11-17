Corporate

Arup sweeps 13 Green Building Awards 2025 including Leadership Pioneer Award

November 17, 2025 | 14:35
Leading engineering firm Arup has swept 13 accolades at the Green Building Award 2025, including the prestigious Leadership Pioneer Award for its groundbreaking sustainable design innovations worldwide.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - XTransfer, World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand's first indigenous bank, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. The collaboration will focus on delivering efficient, secure, and cost-effective foreign exchange (FX) services in Thailand for enterprises engaging in international trade.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Left) and Rungsi Vongkitbuncha, Executive Vice President, Head of Large Corporates and International Business Function of SCB (Right), signed a MoU at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Left) and Rungsi Vongkitbuncha, Executive Vice President, Head of Large Corporates and International Business Function of SCB (Right), signed a MoU at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025.

Under the MoU, XTransfer and SCB will work together to evaluate and develop tailored FX solutions in Thailand for enterprises engaged in international trade. The partnership will prioritise competitive FX conversion and improved rate transparency. By leveraging application programming interfaces (APIs) and digital platform connectivity, the parties aim to enable automated, real-time FX conversion and efficient transaction processing to help enterprises reduce costs and improve cash flow management. The parties will continue to explore the expansion of their collaboration beyond FX in Thailand to encompass domestic and cross-border payment solutions across key ASEAN markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are delighted to partner with Siam Commercial Bank to bring best‑in‑class cross-border financial services to enterprises in Thailand. SCB's market leadership and digital capabilities, combined with XTransfer's foreign trade enterprises' focused infrastructure, will help our clients achieve better rates, faster settlement, and enhanced transparency. This collaboration not only strengthens service delivery for Thai enterprises, but also enables XTransfer to deepen our development across ASEAN. Together, we will continue to strengthen compliance and risk management to build a trusted financial backbone for cross-border trade."

Rungsi Vongkitbuncha, Executive Vice President, Head of Large Corporates and International Business Function of SCB, said, "It is an honour to represent SCB at today's Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony, establishing our role as XTransfer's key financial partner in ASEAN. As Thailand's longest-established local bank, SCB supports XTransfer's cross-border business development by providing advanced technological systems and efficient financial solutions, thereby offering more convenient business models for international traders."

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

XTransfer SCB SiamCommercialBank Arup Green Building Awards 2025

