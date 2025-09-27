APISWA and partners commit to fostering culture of responsible drinking

The panel discussion on “Fostering a Responsible Drinking Culture: Shared Responsibilities and Collaborative Solutions for Safer and Healthier Communities”

Marking Vietnam's National Traffic Safety Month, APISWA, alongside the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC) and Automobile Association Vietnam (AAV), are working to integrate responsible consumption with broader societal benefits through innovative programmes, contributing to the country's wellbeing.

Dr. Tran Huu Minh, chief of office at the NTSC, said, “Beyond stronger law enforcement, building awareness and a culture of responsibility is key. Responsible alcohol consumption is not only about complying with the law, but also about encouraging individuals to be self-aware and enjoy drinking responsibly. Therefore, the NTSC welcomes the efforts of organisations like APISWA and AAV, taking a whole-of-society approach to effectively build a shared culture of responsible drinking.”

A prime example of this collaborative model in action is "The Power of No", a successful campaign, ongoing since 2022, that has been effective in shaping consumer behaviour. This initiative tackles drink-driving, especially among young adults of drinking age, by empowering them to confidently say no to getting behind the wheel after drinking. Its first-ever interactive game, Riley to the Rescue, was launched in August as part of the campaign's fourth phase.

For the past four years, the campaign has reached 43 million people across seven ASEAN countries through video clips, eye-catching infographics, a commercial video, and key facts that educate these young adults about the dangers of drink-driving. Launching a new digital game also shows the industry's efforts to explore new ways to reach more digital-savvy audiences.

“For us at the AAV, a campaign like 'The Power of No' is truly impactful because it moves beyond traditional methods and empowers young people to become advocates for road safety within their own circles,” said Linh Nguyen, AAV managing director. “By working with APISWA, we are able to reach a much wider audience, making responsible choices the new normal on Vietnam's roads.”

A panel discussion on “Fostering a Responsible Drinking Culture: Shared Responsibilities and Collaborative Solutions for Safer and Healthier Communities” highlighted several key themes for driving social impact. Education and awareness emerging as crucial factors, with a sustainable culture of responsibility built on empowering individuals with knowledge. APISWA and its partners have strengthened their commitment to providing consumers with science-based information on moderate consumption and supporting the development of official national drinking guidelines, which will serve as a crucial, standardised framework for public education to help people make informed choices.

Meanwhile, working with the government, civil society, and communities remains essential to amplify the message of responsibility. By aligning efforts and resources, all stakeholders can ensure that messaging is consistent and far-reaching. This collaborative model demonstrates that a whole-of-society approach is the most effective way to address complex public health challenges.

“Our partnerships with organisations such as the AAV on 'The Power of No' campaign are a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Olivier Fages, managing director of Pernod Ricard Vietnam and Cambodia and APISWA's representative in Vietnam. “It exemplifies how industry expertise, and innovation, combined with on-the-ground knowledge of local contexts such as traffic safety, can create a unified, impactful message that drives real behavioural change.”

APISWA is a coalition of leading global spirits and wine companies committed to promoting responsible drinking and advocating for evidence-based policies that support a fair, sustainable, and well-regulated alcohol industry. APISWA works closely with governments, industry partners, and civil society to reduce harmful drinking and foster a culture of moderation across the Asia-Pacific region. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, APISWA champions initiatives that promote responsible consumption, fight illicit alcohol, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the sector.

