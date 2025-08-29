Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alpro pours RM1.6 M into D-deficit battle

August 29, 2025 | 15:28
(0) user say
Free blood tests lure sun-shy Malaysians—will fortified Milo follow?

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Despite Malaysia’s year-round sunshine, Vitamin D insufficiency has become a widespread and often overlooked health challenge. A systematic review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022) reported that 64% of Malaysians have suboptimal Vitamin D levels, while more than 20% are deficient. Pregnant women are among the most vulnerable, with a study in Nutrients (2022) finding that up to 96% of expectant mothers were deficient by the time of delivery. It can weaken bones, increase the risk of fractures and falls among the elderly, compromise immunity, affect mood and energy, and in pregnancy it is linked to gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, preterm birth, and impaired bone development in newborns.

To confront this widespread and often overlooked health challenge, Alpro Pharmacy has launched Project :D with an RM1.6 million nationwide subsidy, making Vitamin D testing and education accessible to Malaysians. The initiative aims to screen 30,000 people, raise awareness, and provide personalised counselling by pharmacists, doctors, and dietitians.
Project :D will begin in September 2025 with 30 pilot outlets, before expanding nationwide in October 2025. Screening is priced at RM1 ONLY for high-risk groups (elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, or individuals with limited sun exposure) and RM15 for the general public (normal price RM35). Each test comes with professional counselling and a tailored health plan.

“Vitamin D deficiency is more than a nutritional issue; it is a public health challenge that affects immunity, mood, energy, and even the risk of falls among our elderly. At Alpro, we believe every Malaysian deserves access to the tools and care they need to live healthier, brighter lives. Project :D is our commitment to walk this journey together with the public — towards a healthier and vibrant Malaysia,” said Ph. Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy.

Supporting this mission, Powerlife, a leading health supplement provider in Malaysia, has stepped forward as the main partner of Project :D. They have contributed 300 advanced Vitamin D analysers to Alpro outlets nationwide. These devices, powered by Global Science’s handheld fluorescence technology, deliver accurate results within minutes and bridge the accessibility gap between costly laboratory tests and less reliable rapid kits.

To strengthen the initiative’s long-term impact, Alpro is also collaborating with two leading academic institutions. The International Medical University (IMU) will conduct research on Vitamin D’s role in maternal and infant health, while Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) will study its impact on elderly care, particularly in preventing falls and fractures.

Our research is not just about data — it is about people. By understanding how Vitamin D shapes the health of mothers, babies, children & adolescents and the elderly, we can turn science into action. Through this collaboration with Alpro, we are taking meaningful steps to improve lives in Malaysia,” said Professor Winnie Chee, Professor of Nutrition & Dietetics at IMU and Director of the Institute of Research, Development and Innovation (IRDI).

Beyond screenings, Project :D will also roll out educational campaigns, community talks, and awareness programmes in partnership with MyFalls, focusing on fall prevention among the elderly and raising awareness of the crucial role Vitamin D plays in everyday wellness.

Malaysians are encouraged to take the first step towards better health by joining Project :D. Visit your nearest Alpro Pharmacy or Alpro Clinic to learn more and locate participating outlets. For updates and expert advice, follow Alpro Pharmacy’s official social media channels.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://www.alpropharmacy.com.

By Alpro Pharmacy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
alpro AlproPharmacy

Related Contents

Alpro Pharmacy Launches National Campaign as 1 in 4 Malaysians Face Prediabetes Risk

Alpro Pharmacy Launches National Campaign as 1 in 4 Malaysians Face Prediabetes Risk

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

Tineco 9.9 Sale Slashes 50%, Drops AI Vacuum for Hair Art

Tineco 9.9 Sale Slashes 50%, Drops AI Vacuum for Hair Art

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020