AI coach lands for Singapore’s service elite

August 27, 2025 | 14:14
(0) user say
When stylists met chatbots, bookings jumped 40 %—inside the algorithm that turns manicures into marketing gold.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Better Than Normal Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based brand strategy and AI marketing consultancy, is transforming how service-based professionals establish credibility, expand visibility, and generate qualified leads through a fully integrated approach combining AI automation, authority marketing, and structured execution.

Operating in a highly competitive market where financial advisors, property agents, consultants, and coaches vie for client trust, Better Than Normal addresses the critical need for scalable marketing solutions that retain a personal touch. The company's proprietary WhatsApp AI chatbot system, which is deployable in 24 hours or fully customised within 10 days, will automate client inquiries, pre-qualifies leads, and schedules appointments seamlessly. When paired with targeted content strategies and paid advertising, clients have achieved return on ad spend (ROAS) of 5-25x, with top-performing campaigns exceeding 40x.

At the core of the company's methodology is the AI-Powered Trust Funnel™, designed to convert prospects into clients through:
  • Authentic testimonial videos for social proof
  • Structured referral systems to encourage client advocacy
  • Authority content that addresses objections pre-sale
  • Strategic paid ads to attract high-quality leads
  • Tangible marketing assets such as books, media features, and branded communities
Better Than Normal operates on a Hybrid Coaching and Agency Model, providing both strategic guidance and execution support. Its team delivers comprehensive services including:
  • Lead generation advertising on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & YouTube
  • Video podcast content production
  • AI automation marketing and workflows
  • Book publishing services
  • AI sales funnels setup

"Most are either a coaching business or a marketing agency. We're both. That hybrid gives our clients strategy and infrastructure under one roof," states Vicky Vaswani, co-founder of Better Than Normal Pte Ltd. This model caters especially to time-constrained professionals seeking measurable growth without the burden of managing in-house marketing teams.

Through its flagship platform GrowCast Show, Better Than Normal produces high-conversion interviews and video podcast marketing to help clients strengthen credibility, overcome sales objections, and build thought leadership on platforms including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.

https://growcastshow.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Better Than Normal

TagTag:
Related Contents

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

