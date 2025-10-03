Corporate

Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent

October 03, 2025 | 17:47
(0) user say
Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports reached over $52 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth in key products and expanding overseas markets.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, export turnover in September alone hit $6.35 billion, nearly 12 per cent higher than the same month last year.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports surge 14 per cent

Farm produce accounted for the largest share with $28.5 billion, rising almost 17 per cent. Forestry and seafood exports brought in $12.5 billion and $8.1 billion, up 7-12 per cent, while livestock products and input materials grew 18 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

Asia remained Vietnam’s largest market, taking 44 per cent of shipments, followed by the United States (23 per cent) and Europe (14 per cent). In fact, exports to Europe surged by more than 40 per cent, while those to Africa nearly doubled. By country, the US, China, and Japan were the top three buyers, posting growth of between 90-24 per cent.

Several commodities posted standout gains. Coffee exports soared 61 per cent to nearly $7 billion, fuelled by a 45 per cent jump in average prices to $5,600 per tonne, with Germany, Italy, and Spain among the largest buyers. Cashews fetched $3.8 billion, up 19 per cent, while fruit and vegetables earned $6.2 billion, up 10 per cent.

By contrast, rice exports faced headwinds. Although shipments remained steady at 7 million tonnes, export value fell 18.5 per cent to $3.55 billion due to a sharp decline in average prices to $509 per tonne, down 18.6 per cent. The Philippines continued to dominate with 44 per cent of Vietnam’s rice imports, followed by Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

On the import side, Vietnam spent $36.3 billion on agro-forestry-fishery products over the same period, a 12.5 per cent increase.

Agricultural imports accounted for $22.4 billion, livestock $3.3 billion, seafood $2.4 billion, and wood products $2.4 billion, with most groups posting 11-30 per cent growth. Imports of raw materials also rose, reaching nearly $6 billion, up 5.4 per cent.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports exceed 53 billion USD in 2023 Agro-forestry-fishery exports see bright prospects Agro exports rebound: Vietnam sets sights on high-value, sustainable growth EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports

By Thai An

Agro-Forestry-Fishery Exports exports Vietnam Export

