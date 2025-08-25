Corporate

Agile Labs rolls AI radar to tame code risk

August 25, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
As buggy launches cost billions, CTOs now score threats in color codes—will the matrix become the new must-have dashboard?
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 -Agile Labs, a leading software innovation company, has announced the launch of Southeast Asia's first AI Risk Matrix Assessment tailored for enterprise software projects. This cutting-edge tool is designed to help businesses identify, quantify, and mitigate potential risks before any code is written—tackling a critical challenge in the tech industry where 60–70% of enterprise software projects fail due to unclear requirements and unmanaged risks.

By leveraging advanced AI integration software, Agile Labs' Risk Matrix Builder offers a proactive framework that enables project teams to foresee complications and plan strategically. This innovative approach empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions from day one, significantly improving project outcomes and reducing costly rework.

Agile Labs is a Singapore-based technology firm specialising in custom web app development and mobile app development in Singapore, with solutions spanning both Android and iOS platforms. Known for its emphasis on agility, innovation, and quality, the company works closely with enterprises to build scalable, user-centric digital products. Their portfolio includes everything from bespoke software systems to integrated AI solutions, helping clients transform operations and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

The new AI Risk Matrix Assessment reinforces Agile Labs' commitment to empowering businesses with intelligent tools that drive clarity and control. As the region accelerates its push toward digital transformation, Agile Labs is positioned as a trusted partner for forward-thinking companies aiming to build smarter, more resilient enterprise software.

For more information, please visit https://agilelabs.com/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Agile Labs

