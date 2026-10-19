Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong and Chinese firms expand global UK recruitment drive

October 19, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese enterprises launched joint international recruitment initiatives across the United Kingdom to hire global talent for expanding overseas operations.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – The Hong Kong · Global Talent & Career Showcase was organised by Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) on 17 and 18 October 2026 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. The showcase was supported by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London. Over 200 quality job openings offered by more than 50 leading enterprises from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with more than 4,500 visits recorded.

Hong Kong and Chinese firms expand global UK recruitment drive
Over 200 job openings brought by 50+ leading employers from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to global professionals in the UK.

Multi-Sector Engagement

The showcase featured job vacancies across banking and finance, innovation and technology (I&T), engineering and construction, and professional services. Attendees engaged directly with HR representatives from renowned enterprises in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. The event also featured forums and workshops, where government representatives and business leaders shared insights on Hong Kong’s development advantages, talent landscape and market trends, while experienced HR representatives offered practical job-seeking tips and career advice.

In his opening remarks, the Director of HKTE, Mr Felix Chan, said that the showcase enabled global talent to learn about career development in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, and exchange and match jobs directly with enterprises. HKTE will continue to promote Hong Kong worldwide, and attract talent with skills required for the development of the country and Hong Kong in a targeted manner.

A representative of a participating enterprise opined that the showcase facilitated them to connect with global talent directly as well as identify suitable candidates with a global mindset and cross-cultural collaboration experience, thereby supporting business expansion.

Why Hong Kong

Hong Kong is strengthening its position as an I&T centre and an international hub for high-calibre talent. As a “super connector”, Hong Kong is deeply integrated with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and connected to extensive international network, generating immense opportunities for global talent.

Looking Ahead

The recent London career showcase is one of over 100 outreach visits conducted by HKTE. In the coming year, HKTE will continue its promotional activities across the Chinese Mainland, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, partnering with Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland enterprises to go global together, and facilitate targeted matching between enterprises and global talent.

Hong Kong welcomes global talent. Interested talent can learn more about talent admission schemes in Hong Kong and upcoming events of HKTE at [www.hkengage.gov.hk].

By HongKongTalentEngage

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong chinese firms HongKongTalentEngage recruitment

Related Contents

Finance Minister outlines Vietnam's growth path at APEC meeting

Finance Minister outlines Vietnam's growth path at APEC meeting

Orbis partners with HKUMed providing 2000 free eye exams in Hong Kong

Orbis partners with HKUMed providing 2000 free eye exams in Hong Kong

Migo Robot exhibits embodied artificial intelligence at Hong Kong fair

Migo Robot exhibits embodied artificial intelligence at Hong Kong fair

FLAIR launches embodied artificial intelligence validation hub in Hong Kong

FLAIR launches embodied artificial intelligence validation hub in Hong Kong

ZTE signs technology development agreement with LSCM in Hong Kong

ZTE signs technology development agreement with LSCM in Hong Kong

Domino's Pizza China expands retail network and sales momentum in Q3

Domino's Pizza China expands retail network and sales momentum in Q3

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Singapore Media Festival 13th edition introduces inaugural Asia Creator Summit

Singapore Media Festival 13th edition introduces inaugural Asia Creator Summit

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko visits Chow Tai Fook Beijing boutique

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko visits Chow Tai Fook Beijing boutique

Sun Group debuts at ITB Asia to promote Phu Quoc MICE

Sun Group debuts at ITB Asia to promote Phu Quoc MICE

Allianz Insurance Singapore provides 50 dollar haze medical reimbursement

Allianz Insurance Singapore provides 50 dollar haze medical reimbursement

Orbis partners with HKUMed providing 2000 free eye exams in Hong Kong

Orbis partners with HKUMed providing 2000 free eye exams in Hong Kong

Sovico Group signs economic agreement with Hamburg to expand transport links

Sovico Group signs economic agreement with Hamburg to expand transport links

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Petronas, Petrovietnam to expand energy cooperation

Petronas, Petrovietnam to expand energy cooperation

Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC begins bio-BDO production in Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Finance meets Gujarat delegation in Hanoi

Deputy Minister of Finance meets Gujarat delegation in Hanoi

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020