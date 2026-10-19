Hong Kong and Chinese firms expand global UK recruitment drive

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – The Hong Kong · Global Talent & Career Showcase was organised by Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) on 17 and 18 October 2026 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. The showcase was supported by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London. Over 200 quality job openings offered by more than 50 leading enterprises from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with more than 4,500 visits recorded.

Over 200 job openings brought by 50+ leading employers from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland to global professionals in the UK.

Multi-Sector Engagement

The showcase featured job vacancies across banking and finance, innovation and technology (I&T), engineering and construction, and professional services. Attendees engaged directly with HR representatives from renowned enterprises in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. The event also featured forums and workshops, where government representatives and business leaders shared insights on Hong Kong’s development advantages, talent landscape and market trends, while experienced HR representatives offered practical job-seeking tips and career advice.

In his opening remarks, the Director of HKTE, Mr Felix Chan, said that the showcase enabled global talent to learn about career development in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, and exchange and match jobs directly with enterprises. HKTE will continue to promote Hong Kong worldwide, and attract talent with skills required for the development of the country and Hong Kong in a targeted manner.

A representative of a participating enterprise opined that the showcase facilitated them to connect with global talent directly as well as identify suitable candidates with a global mindset and cross-cultural collaboration experience, thereby supporting business expansion.

Why Hong Kong

Hong Kong is strengthening its position as an I&T centre and an international hub for high-calibre talent. As a “super connector”, Hong Kong is deeply integrated with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and connected to extensive international network, generating immense opportunities for global talent.

Looking Ahead

The recent London career showcase is one of over 100 outreach visits conducted by HKTE. In the coming year, HKTE will continue its promotional activities across the Chinese Mainland, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, partnering with Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland enterprises to go global together, and facilitate targeted matching between enterprises and global talent.

Hong Kong welcomes global talent. Interested talent can learn more about talent admission schemes in Hong Kong and upcoming events of HKTE at [www.hkengage.gov.hk].