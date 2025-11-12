ACBS secures $30 million credit facility from Cathay United Bank

Granted entirely without collateral, the facility underscores ACBS’s solid financial capability and reflects the deepening partnership between the two institutions.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for ACBS as it diversifies and optimises its capital sources to bolster its core business activities, including securities brokerage, financial services for individual clients, and investment banking services for corporate customers. The additional funding will strengthen ACBS’s capacity to deliver comprehensive financial solutions, meeting the rising needs of investors amid the dynamic growth of Vietnam’s capital market.

With more than 25 years of development, ACBS is among the pioneering securities firms in Vietnam. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), the company benefits from its parent bank’s solid financial foundation, technological capabilities, experienced workforce, and trusted brand reputation.

Established in 1975, Cathay United Bank is one of Cathay FHC's subsidiaries. The year 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of CUB’s operations in Vietnam. The milestone reaffirms the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s economic development and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth through responsible banking practices.

The partnership between ACBS and CUB is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for both sides and contribute positively to the continued development of Vietnam’s financial market.

