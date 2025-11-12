Corporate

ACBS secures $30 million credit facility from Cathay United Bank

November 12, 2025 | 11:51
(0) user say
Vietnam-based ACB Securities Co., Ltd. (ACBS) on November 11 announced that it has secured a $30 million bilateral foreign credit facility from Taiwan's Cathay United Bank (CUB).
ACBS secures $30 million credit facility from Cathay United Bank

Granted entirely without collateral, the facility underscores ACBS’s solid financial capability and reflects the deepening partnership between the two institutions.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for ACBS as it diversifies and optimises its capital sources to bolster its core business activities, including securities brokerage, financial services for individual clients, and investment banking services for corporate customers. The additional funding will strengthen ACBS’s capacity to deliver comprehensive financial solutions, meeting the rising needs of investors amid the dynamic growth of Vietnam’s capital market.

With more than 25 years of development, ACBS is among the pioneering securities firms in Vietnam. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), the company benefits from its parent bank’s solid financial foundation, technological capabilities, experienced workforce, and trusted brand reputation.

Established in 1975, Cathay United Bank is one of Cathay FHC's subsidiaries. The year 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of CUB’s operations in Vietnam. The milestone reaffirms the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s economic development and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth through responsible banking practices.

The partnership between ACBS and CUB is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for both sides and contribute positively to the continued development of Vietnam’s financial market.

Cathay United Bank hosts Tax and Investment seminar on tariff impacts and supply chain shifts Cathay United Bank hosts Tax and Investment seminar on tariff impacts and supply chain shifts

Cathay United Bank - Ho Chi Minh City Branch (CUBHCM) hosted a seminar to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing corporates in Vietnam on September 5 in Hanoi.
ACB targets 16 per cent credit growth in 2025 ACB targets 16 per cent credit growth in 2025

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) successfully held its AGM 2025 on April 8, during which shareholders approved the bank’s business plan and other key matters for the year 2025 – a pivotal year in ACB’s 2025–2030 five-year development strategy.
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Delta Electronics, a Taiwanese company in power management and smart green solutions, on November 4 announced that the company is looking to tap into Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing industry.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cathay United Bank loan facility securities firm ACB Securities ACBS CUB

