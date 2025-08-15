Corporate

Absen Debuts 3D Panda on KL’s Golden Triangle LED Display

August 15, 2025 | 17:30
(0) user say
New A25 series technology brings immersive visual experiences to city landmark.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 – Absen has transformed the McDonald's intersection in Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle into a global digital landmark with its A25 series outdoor giant screen and a groundbreaking naked-eye 3D panda animation. The first project in Absen's Global 20 Super Landmark Cases Plan, it marks a milestone in company's 20-year global journey, merging cutting-edge display tech with creative storytelling to turn one of Asia's busiest hubs into an international destination for digital art and public engagement.

Picture: Giant Screen in the Golden Triangle of KL
Picture: Giant Screen in the Golden Triangle of KL

Located near the Petronas Towers, the site draws over 500,000 pedestrians daily. To stand out, Absen partnered with a Spanish visual design team to create an immersive narrative: a giant panda peeks from behind curtain, slips while reaching for bamboo, floats in zero gravity, and is pulled into a swirling vortex—before "I Love KL" appears and the panda lands playfully, sparking cheers and social sharing. Each scene breaks screen boundary, delivering powerful visual impact with strong viral potential.

"Malaysians have a natural affection for pandas," said Sophia, Absen's Malaysia Outdoor Advertising Manager. "This isn't just advertising—it's an urban-scale interactive experience that makes the screen part of city's collective memory."

Built for high-traffic, high-challenge urban environments, the A25 features IP66 full-sealing and a five-layer waterproof interface, ensuring reliability in high heat, humidity, and monsoon rains. Its advanced power-saving technology reduces energy consumption by over 50% compared to conventional displays, saving up to USD 200,000 in electricity over five years for a 300㎡ screen—dramatically lowering total cost of ownership.

A client representative said: "We chose Absen for efficiency, durability, and image quality. But more importantly, it helps us create something iconic—not just another ad. With 3D storytelling and custom pandas, we make it fun, not boring."

Since launching its first overseas screen in Saudi Arabia in 2005, Absen has deployed over 2 million displays worldwide. "We make low power consumption a core focus of our R&D," said Shaun, Absen VP & R&D Director. "The A25 redefines the 'low-carbon landmark' — energy-smart, reliable, and city-activating. Backed by a 10-year warranty, it sets a new standard for outdoor displays."

As the first of 20 global landmarks, the Kuala Lumpur project embodies Absen's vision: where technology, creativity, and urban culture converge to shape future of public spaces.

https://www.absen.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Absen

3D Panda Absen Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle

