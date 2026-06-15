7th Cross-Strait Financial Forum and Taiwan-Funded Enterprise Development Forum held in Xiamen

XIAMEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 Jun 2026 - On June 12, the 7th Cross-Strait Financial Forum and Taiwan-Funded Enterprise Development Forum was held in Xiamen.The event was jointly organized by the Fujian Provincial Financial Regulatory Administration, the Xiamen Municipal Financial Regulatory Administration, and the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, hosted by Xiamen Jinyuan Investment Group, and executed by Jinyuan Uni-President Securities. Under the theme "Three Years of Integration Embarking on a New Journey, United Development Writing a New Chapter," the forum focused on cross-strait financial cooperation, expanded financing channels for Taiwan-funded enterprises, industrial transformation and upgrading, and financial innovation between Fujian and Taiwan. It aimed to support Fujian's efforts to accelerate the development of the first-choice home for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland.



This year's forum is an important supporting event of the 18th Cross-Strait Forum. During the event, nine Fujian-Taiwan financial integration projects were signed, with a total value of RMB 9.1 billion. The projects cover a wide range of financial services across areas including cross-strait industrial cooperation, water supply security for public welfare, capacity upgrades for long-established Taiwan-funded enterprises, technology and innovation industries, and modern agriculture. These initiatives continue to unlock the benefits of financial policies, promote shared access to financial resources for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-funded enterprises, and inject new momentum into industrial integration between Fujian and Taiwan.



At the forum, the Cross-Strait Wealth and Asset Management Cross-Sector Alliance was officially inaugurated. Supported by Jinyuan Group and jointly proposed by its affiliated financial institutions, the alliance was co-founded by Xiamen International Trust, Jinyuan Uni-President Securities, Yuanxin Yongfeng Fund, Fubon Bank (China), Junlong Life Insurance, and Xiamen Chang Gung Hospital, among others. Centered on serving the wealth management and asset management needs of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the alliance aims to build a one-stop service platform covering asset allocation for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland, family trusts and wealth succession planning, pension finance, and healthcare protection solutions.



The forum also unveiled a series of innovative financial achievements related to Taiwan. The banking industry's first group standard dedicated to Taiwan-related financial services on the mainland, the "Specification for Taiwan-Related Financial Services of Banking Financial Institutions," was officially released. At the same time, the "Bailufen" Taiwan Compatriot Financial Service Platform was introduced, further enhancing financial services for Taiwan compatriots living in Fujian and supporting the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises.

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