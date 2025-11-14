41st vOilah! French Film Festival returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - The magic of French cinema returns to captivate audiences once again as vOilah! French Film Festival brings its 41st edition to screens across Singapore from 13 to 30 November 2025. This year's festival spotlights stories of courage, imagination and human connection, a reflection of how French filmmakers continue to illuminate universal experiences through their craft.



"Cinema remains a vital pillar of our cultural partnership, reflecting the enduring strength and shared aspirations of France and Singapore," said Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore. "Beyond the screen, every edition of this festival is the result of a shared commitment, a partnership between our countries that thrives on creativity, dialogue and trust. Through films, we exchange ideas, celebrate our diversity, and discover how our stories resonate across cultures. The 41st edition of vOilah! is not only a celebration of French artistry, but also of the enduring bond between our nations and the belief that culture remains one of the strongest bridges between people."



Echoing this celebration of cross-cultural friendship, festival partner Shaw Organisation continues to champion the belief that cinema transcends language, connecting people through stories that inspire reflection and understanding.



"French films have a unique way of capturing the human spirit, revealing how art can bridge worlds and spark understanding," said Christopher Shaw, Executive Vice-President at Shaw Organisation. "We hope this year's festival with its thoughtfully curated programme will not only entertain, but also inspire reflection, imagination and conversation long after the credits roll."



From Page to Screen: Where Stories Take Flight



French cinema's enduring relationship with literature takes centre stage in this year's selection, transforming acclaimed novels and real events into moving, cinematic experiences.



13 Days 13 Nights (13 Jours 13 Nuits), directed by Martin Bourboulon, adapts Commander Mohamed Bida's memoir 13 jours, 13 nuits dans l'enfer de Kaboul into a gripping political thriller. Roschdy Zem delivers a commanding performance as Bida, leading a team of French officers in a tense 13-day evacuation during the fall of Kabul, alongside Lyna Khoudri as a young Franco-Afghan humanitarian and Sidse Babett Knudsen as an American journalist caught in the chaos. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the film captures both the adrenaline and humanity behind one of the decade's defining moments.



Alongside this film, four other adaptations further highlight the creative dialogue between literature and film. Dog 51 (Chien 51), Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Amélie et la Métaphysique des Tubes), Dalloway, and The Great Arch (L'Inconnu de la Grande Arche) each reinterpret their source material in strikingly different ways, from childhood introspection and psychological tension to architectural ambition. Together, these five films underscore how French cinema continues to breathe visual and emotional life into the written word.



Into the Unknown: French Cinema and the Art of Science Fiction



Expanding on the festival's focus with imaginative storytelling, this year's line-up also ventures into the realm of science fiction, a genre through which French cinema continues to explore the boundaries of technology, identity and existence itself.



Featured in the Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica, la Biennale di Venezia 2025 and based on Laurent Gaudé's science fiction novel is Dog 51 (Chien 51), directed by Cédric Jimenez. The film throws viewers into a dystopian Paris divided by class and controlled by a predictive AI. Gilles Lellouche and Adèle Exarchopoulos headline this noir-tinged thriller, blurring the line between surveillance and freedom.



Building on the futuristic intrigue of Dog 51 (Chien 51), Dalloway, directed by Yann Gozlan and starring Cécile de France and Mylène Farmer, delves into the unsettling relationship between creator and creation as a novelist turns to artificial intelligence for inspiration, only to find her own autonomy slipping away.



In Alpha, by Julia Ducournau, a haunting mother–daughter drama unfolds against a disquieting new reality, blurring the lines between body, transformation and control. Another must-see is The Incredible Shrinking Man (L'Homme qui Rétrécit), where Jan Kounen reimagines a classic existential tale, following Jean Dujardin as an ordinary man confronting a vast and perilous world after an inexplicable occurrence changes him forever. Together, these films showcase French cinema's boldness in using science fiction not for spectacle alone, but as a look into the human condition.



La Magie du Cinéma: Stories for All Ages



From whimsical adventures to tender tales of friendship, the festival offers films for the whole family, reminding us that the joy of storytelling transcends age. Whether it's a child's first encounter with the silver screen or a parent's nostalgic return to the cinema, this year's line-up promises shared laughter, wonder, and a renewed love for film.



Audiences young and old can embark on adventures with Moon the Panda (Moon le Panda), directed by Gilles de Maistre, where 12-year-old Tian (played by Noé Liu Martane) befriends a lost panda cub in the misty mountains of China. With performances by Sylvia Chang, Liu Ye and Alexandra Lamy, the film is a heartwarming testament to courage and empathy.



Another unmissable family film is Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Amélie et la Métaphysique des Tubes), directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han. The film, which won the Public's Choice Award at Annecy 2025, follows a young Belgian girl growing up in Japan as she discovers joy and heartbreak through the eyes of innocence.



History and Portraits of Influence



Several titles reinterpret real figures and historic moments through a distinctly French lens. The Great Arch (L'Inconnu de la Grande Arche), directed by Stéphane Demoustier and starring Claes Bang and Sidse Babett Knudsen, reconstructs the monumental creation of La Grande Arche de la Défense - the modernist symbol of Parisian ambition commissioned by President François Mitterrand. At its core lies the portrait of a visionary architect torn between idealism and the weight of politics, driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection. It's a film about art, power and human conviction, echoing the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines French architectural history.



Other key screenings exploring the strength and complexity of the human spirit include The Richest Woman in the World (La Femme la Plus Riche du Monde) by Thierry Klifa, starring Isabelle Huppert as an elusive billionaire whose immense fortune masks a life of rivalry, desire and fragile vulnerability. In contrast, Muganga, The One Who Treats (Muganga, Celui Qui Soigne) by Marie-Hélène Roux pays tribute to Dr Denis Mukwege, the Congolese surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate celebrated for his compassion and moral courage. Both films offer powerful portraits of resilience; individuals defined not by circumstance, but by the choices that reveal their deepest humanity.



France on the Big Screen: A Window into Life in France



Prepare to be whisked away by films that capture France's essence. This selection of titles transports audiences through France in all its moods and colours, from the glamour of Parisian runways to the quiet corners of small towns.



Couture (Coutures), by Alice Winocour, features Angelina Jolie, Anyier Anei, Ella Rumpf and Garance Marillier in a moving intersection of glamour and mortality. Set amid the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week, it weaves together the stories of three women, a filmmaker, a model and a makeup artist whose paths collide in moments of vulnerability and solidarity.



The time twisting tale, Colours of Time (La Venue de l'Avenir), from Cédric Klapisch, bridges centuries in a lyrical drama about family, art and the legacy of memory. Premiering at the Cannes International Film Festival, it features Cécile de France and Vincent Macaigne, telling the story of a contemporary inheritance story with a 19th-century Parisian odyssey, a poetic dialogue between generations.



Bringing the Richness of French Cinema Closer to Everyone



To make French cinema accessible to everyone, the festival is once again partnering with People's Association to bring PG-rated screenings beyond traditional theatres to community clubs, integrated community hubs and other public spaces. In partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation, open-air screenings will also take place at Palawan Beach. These initiatives continue a long-standing tradition of bringing stories to where people gather, transforming everyday spaces into cinemas. Through these free and family-friendly screenings, vOilah! extends the joy of French storytelling to new audiences across generations, fostering connection, curiosity and a shared love of film in the heart of Singapore's communities.



Students and senior citizens can also enjoy preferential ticket rates for screenings at Alliance Française and Shaw Theatres, ensuring that French cinema remains within reach to audiences of all ages. With tickets priced at $11 (standard tickets at $16, and $14.50 for Alliance Française and Singapore Film Society members), the festival continues its commitment to making the magic of cinema available to all.



French Talents Lighting up Singapore



Festival audiences can look forward to special appearances by acclaimed guests including Gilles de Maistre (director of Moon the Panda) and Garance Marillier (star in Couture).



They will attend selected screenings, Q&A sessions and workshops, offering Singaporean audiences an intimate glimpse into the artistry and inspiration behind their films.



Schedule a Rendezvous with French Cinema



The 41st vOilah! French Film Festival warmly invites you to experience the magic of French cinema, its passion, artistry and heart. Be sure to catch this year's diverse line-up of films, from powerful real-life dramas to uplifting family tales, and immerse yourself in stories that remind us why cinema continues to inspire, connect and move us all.



