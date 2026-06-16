10th China-South Asia Expo opens in Kunming linking South and Southeast Asia trade

KUNMING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 Jun 2026 - The 10th China–South Asia Expo Series of Activities and the 4th Junfa-New Luosiwan International Procurement Festival officially opened today in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Aligned with the Expo's theme, "Solidarity and Collaboration for Shared Development," this year's Procurement Festival is guided by the vision of "Connecting South and Southeast Asia, Linking Trade Worldwide."

By building platforms for open cooperation, trade exchange, industrial collaboration, cultural connectivity, and consumption promotion, the event aims to further strengthen Yunnan's role as a gateway linking China with South and Southeast Asia while creating new opportunities for regional economic growth and international cooperation.The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from government agencies, business associations, enterprises, buyers, and media organizations. Delegations from South and Southeast Asian countries, representatives of the Myanmar Trade Center, members of chambers of commerce, merchants, and influencer alliances gathered alongside nearly 40 national, provincial, and municipal media outlets.Guo Huaiguang, Party Secretary of the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Commerce, stated that this year's Procurement Festival builds upon the achievements of previous editions while delivering three key upgrades: stronger open-platform capabilities, deeper integration of emerging trade models, and closer coordination between economic and cultural exchange. He noted that New Luosiwan has successfully leveraged the combined advantages of market procurement trade, the China–Laos Railway, and multimodal transportation networks, significantly reducing logistics costs and customs clearance times while becoming an important export platform for Kunming's small commodities and specialty agricultural products.Shi Fei, Vice Mayor of the Guandu District People's Government, emphasized that New Luosiwan International Trade City has developed into one of Southwest China's leading commercial and trade complexes. He highlighted its important role in stimulating consumption, expanding foreign trade, and supporting employment, noting that this year's Procurement Festival creates value through trade promotion, domestic demand stimulation, and enhanced market participation.At the opening ceremony, You Jian, Vice President of Junfa Group, unveiled the development blueprint for Junfa-New Luosiwan during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period. Guided by the vision of "Everything You Imagine Can Be Found at New Luosiwan," the strategy aims to build a trillion-yuan integrated trade platform serving South and Southeast Asia through the combination of physical commerce, digital innovation, wholesale-retail integration, and online-offline collaboration.

Advancing Regional Trade Cooperation Through Strategic Connectivity

The Procurement Festival serves not only as a commercial event but also as a practical demonstration of Yunnan's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).As an important supporting event of the China–South Asia Expo, the festival leverages the strengths of Junfa-New Luosiwan International Trade City to promote a development model in which logistics drives trade, trade drives industry, and industry drives regional economic growth. The initiative seeks to further establish Yunnan as a key commercial hub connecting China with South and Southeast Asia.

Integrating Trade and Logistics to Strengthen Cross-Border Connectivity

One of the major highlights of this year's festival is the strategic partnership between Junfa-New Luosiwan and SF International. Together, the two parties have launched an integrated digital trade and logistics platform serving South Asia, Southeast Asia, and extending into Central Asia.Leveraging the China–Laos Railway, often referred to as a "golden corridor" for regional trade, the platform combines market procurement trade, railway transportation, and multimodal logistics solutions. It also pioneers the regularized mixed transportation of "1039 market procurement goods" and the Lancang-Mekong Express service, helping reduce transportation costs and improve customs clearance efficiency.Drawing on New Luosiwan's extensive product ecosystem and incorporating logistics services, cross-border payment solutions, and AI-powered technologies, the platform provides merchants with a comprehensive pathway covering customs clearance, logistics, and settlement services for international expansion.

Accelerating Digital Transformation and Integrated Commerce

Digital transformation was another major focus of this year's event. LuoLe Technology officially unveiled its Future Development Strategy, introducing five core business segments centered on a B2B cross-border digital trade platform and a consumer-focused digital commerce ecosystem.Built around the OneID membership system, the platform connects online and offline experiences through the LuoleGO experiential marketplace, the Luole Private Domain Mall, and LuosuDa instant retail services. Together, these initiatives create an integrated digital commerce ecosystem that combines offline engagement, online transactions, fulfillment services, and data-driven operations.The festival also launched a dual-channel consumption model integrating digital procurement and large-scale retail experiences. Through online subsidy programs and participation from more than 10,000 merchants, traditional commerce is being revitalized through digital innovation and enhanced consumer engagement.

Supporting Global Expansion of Yunnan Brands

During the opening ceremony, organizers officially launched the Merchant Global Expansion Program and Brand Internationalization Initiative.The program establishes a four-pillar service system consisting of digital commerce platforms, overseas warehouses, international showrooms, and localized overseas operations. The initiative aims to help merchants transition from traditional export-oriented supply models toward global brand development.More than 1,100 core merchants from the New Luosiwan Chamber of Commerce are participating in the program, transforming individual export efforts into coordinated international expansion strategies. Strategic partnerships have also been established with Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar through reciprocal product exhibition and promotion zones.Supported by the international visibility of the China–South Asia Expo and the presence of overseas buyers, the Procurement Festival provides direct business matchmaking opportunities between regional merchants and international purchasers while offering comprehensive foreign trade services to facilitate transactions and export growth.

Creating New Consumer Experiences Through Wholesale-Retail Integration

The festival also explores innovative consumption scenarios by integrating wholesale and retail operations into one of China's leading "experience plus retail" marketplaces.A key focus is the development of Yunnan's original fashion industry through designer showcases, runway presentations, and pop-up stores featuring local brands including Jinlinrong, VVFUSHI, T-Stage Jues, Jianpai, Lexiannu, NV Hanzi, and HK.At the same time, the event incorporates youth-oriented lifestyle elements such as live music, street dance, DJs, fashion performances, and influencer engagement activities. By combining daytime trend experiences with evening entertainment, the festival creates a vibrant atmosphere that injects new energy into traditional commerce.

Promoting Cultural Exchange Through Trade

Beyond business and commerce, the Procurement Festival also serves as a platform for cultural exchange and people-to-people connectivity.The event showcases imported products from South and Southeast Asia alongside Yunnan specialties, including premium coffee, cultural and creative products, jewelry, jade crafts, tie-dye textiles, and other intangible cultural heritage items. By bringing together diverse products and traditions, the festival promotes mutual understanding and cultural appreciation across the region.Through collaboration with international influencers, content creators, and overseas students, the event further expands its global reach and strengthens cultural ties between China and countries across South and Southeast Asia.The Procurement Festival will continue through June 16.As Junfa-New Luosiwan advances its development strategy for the 15th Five-Year Plan period and accelerates its digital commerce transformation, it is positioning itself as a more open, innovative, and globally connected trade hub. From Kunming to South and Southeast Asia and beyond, the platform aims to strengthen regional economic connectivity and contribute to a new chapter of international trade cooperation.https://www.jfxlsw.com

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