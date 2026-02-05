Corporate

ZTO Express Releases Preliminary 2025 Results

February 05, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
The logistics company disclosed preliminary full-year financial estimates ahead of audited results.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced certain preliminary estimated financial results for the full year of 2025. Based on currently available information, the Company estimates that:

  • its total revenues to range from RMB48,500.0 million to RMB50,000.0 million in 2025, an increase of approximately 9.5% to 12.9% from RMB44,280.7 million in 2024; and
  • its gross profit to range from RMB12,150.0 million to RMB12,550.0 million in 2025, a decrease of approximately 8.5% to 11.4% from RMB13,717.1 million in 2024.

The estimated growth in total revenues is primarily driven by the increase in parcel volumes from 34.01 billion in 2024 to 38.52 billion in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%.

The estimates presented above are preliminary and subject to revision based upon the completion of the Company's year-end financial closing process and its consolidated financial statements and are not meant to be comprehensive for the relevant periods. These preliminary estimates have been prepared by the Company's management based upon the most current information available to them. Such preliminary estimates have not been subject to any audit procedures, review procedures, or any procedures by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, who has not expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information and assumes no responsibility for, and disclaims any association with, the preliminary estimates. The actual results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 will not be available until a later time. These estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on the Company's ongoing review.

The information presented herein should not be considered a substitute for the financial information to be filed with the SEC in the Company's earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results (the "Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release") once it becomes available. The Company has no intention or obligation to update the preliminary estimated financial results in this press release prior to issuing the Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

By PR Newswire

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

