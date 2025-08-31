Corporate

ZTO Completes Convertible Note Buyback

August 31, 2025 | 13:37
(0) user say
The logistics giant retires 2027 bonds early as cash flows roar

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (CUSIP No. 98980AAB1) (the "Notes"). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Based on information from Citibank, N.A., as the paying agent for the Notes, US$982,252,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Repurchase Price") were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The Company has forwarded cash in payment of the Repurchase Price to the Paying Agent for distribution to the Holders that had validly exercised their Repurchase Right. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$17,748,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the Indenture and the Notes.

Materials filed with the SEC will be available electronically without charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained without charge at the Company's website, https://zto.investorroom.com.

By PR Newswire

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO ZTO Express

