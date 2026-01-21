ZTO Express Convenes National Network Conference

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, 2026, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"）, a leading and fast-growing express delivery enterprise in China, convened its National Network Conference at its headquarters in Shanghai. The conference conveyed and studied the guiding principles from the State Post Bureau's 2026 National Postal Work Conference and the strategic direction for the "15th Five-Year Plan" period, during which the Company reviewed its performance in 2025, analyzed the current landscape, and deliberated on and arranged the key priorities for 2026.

The Company's chairman, Meisong Lai, emphasized in his keynote speech entitled "Striving Together, Advancing Steadily for the Long-run," that in 2025, guided by government policies advocating for orderly competition and anti-involution, industry pricing gradually stabilized and recovered, and the competitive landscape continued to improve. ZTO remained committed to prioritizing service quality as its core priority, consistently implementing its balanced development strategy, and continually refining its service system, expanding its service coverage, and promoting industrial synergy. The Company achieved a full-year parcel volume of 38.52 billion parcels, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%, and maintained its leading position in the industry in terms of business scale for the tenth consecutive year. Furthermore, the Company's platform reverse logistics business registered doubled growth, earning greater trust from more platform clients and consumers.

The conference further clarified the overall working philosophy and key tasks for 2026. It emphasized the comprehensive implementation of the State Post Bureau's directives, balancing quality and development, with a focus on operational safety, service enhancement, network optimization, efficiency improvement, fostering equity, uniting the workforce, strengthening execution, and tapping into potential as the guiding principles for the entire network. The aim is to promote development through quality and stimulate vitality through optimization, thereby solidly ensuring the achievement of all operational objectives.

Chairman Meisong Lai expressed his gratitude to ZTO's network partners and all employees for their trust and support over the past year. He emphasized that the express delivery industry remains a promising sunrise sector with robust growth prospects. The industry is currently in a critical phase of transition, shifting from high quantity to a combination of quantity plus quality, and from pure express delivery towards integrated logistics. On the path of high-quality development, ZTO must act as a visionary thinker, industry trailblazer and pragmatic executor. The entire network must recognize prevailing industry trends, gain a clear understanding of its own positioning, reject involution, and pursue win-win cooperation and competition. Only by committing to concrete actions, pragmatic efforts, and solid results can ZTO ensure a path forward that is sound, stable, and sustainable for the long run.

