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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zeus expands catheter component sales via Chamfr marketplace

April 02, 2026 | 10:02
(0) user say
The polymer extrusion manufacturer joined the online medical device component platform enabling direct sales to medical technology buyers.

ORANGEBURG, S.C., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions and catheter manufacturing, announced a partnership with Chamfr to make more than 100 liner and heat shrink products readily available through Chamfr's online marketplace. The collaboration gives device engineers faster, on-demand access to critical components used in catheter development and prototyping.

"We understand that speed-to-market can make all the difference in the success of an end device," said Jim O'Connell, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeus. "By making Zeus components available through Chamfr, we're giving engineers easier access to the materials they need to prototype, test, and advance their designs."

Chamfr is the leading digital marketplace for medical device components, equipment, tools, and service providers, connecting manufacturers with engineers searching for high-performance materials to solve complex design challenges and speed up product development. By bringing Zeus products to the platform, engineers can more quickly discover, evaluate, and source the materials needed to develop next-generation medical technologies.

"Chamfr has built a powerful platform that connects engineers with the components they need to innovate faster – all in one place," said Mike Evers, Director of Commercial Marketing at Zeus. "By partnering with Chamfr, we're expanding access to the high-performance materials engineers rely on during early-stage development."

Products available through the marketplace include FEP heat shrink, FluoroPEELZ™ peelable heat shrink, PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall™ liners, and PTFE StreamLiner™ catheter liners, with additional Zeus products expected to be added over time.

QUICK FACTS

  • Zeus is partnering with Chamfr to add 100+ liner and heat shrink products to Chamfr's online marketplace.
  • The new partnership is designed to help medical device engineers expedite the prototyping and development of next-generation medical technologies.
  • Zeus products added to the platform include a range of PTFE liners, FEP heat shrink, and FluoroPEELZ™ peelable heat shrink products.

For more information, visit: www.zeusinc.com/Chamfr and www.zeusinc.com

By PR Newswire

Zeus

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TagTag:
Zeus Chamfr marketplace

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