YFPA hosts inaugural financial education forum with 170 participants

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Young Financial Planners Association (YFPA) successfully held its inaugural "YFPA Financial Education Forum – Money Monkey FinEd Forum" on 28 March 2026 at CyberArena, Cyberport. The Forum marked one of the Association's flagship annual financial education initiatives and was organised in support of the territory-wide "Hong Kong Money Month" campaign led by the Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC).

Through professional dialogue and interactive exchange, the Forum aimed to enhance public financial knowledge and promote sound financial values across different sectors of society.

The event attracted over 170 students, educators, invited guests and members of the public. The atmosphere was vibrant and highly engaging. The Forum was also broadcast live on social media platforms, enabling wider community participation. Recorded content will be developed into educational materials to further extend the social impact of financial literacy promotion.

Distinguished Host and Esteemed Panelists

In-Depth Dialogue on Five Key Financial Themes

The Forum was hosted and moderated by renowned Hong Kong media personality Mr. Stephen Chan Chi Wan, who led a dynamic roundtable discussion with four distinguished guest speakers from academia and the financial sector:

Prof. Christina YU Wai Mui

Mr. Francis KWOK Sze-Chi

Prof. Amy YEUNG

Prof. Simon LEE Siu Po

Representing expertise across academic research, market practice, economic analysis and youth education, the panel offered forward-looking insights and practical advice from multiple perspectives.

The discussion focused on five core themes:

Savings planning and fundamentals of financial management

Personal investment strategies and risk management

Women's financial management and evolving consumption patterns

Macroeconomic trends analysis

Greater Bay Area development opportunities and youth positioning

By integrating professional theory with real-world experience, the speakers unpacked complex economic topics in an accessible and engaging manner, helping participants build a structured and practical financial mindset. The Q&A session saw enthusiastic participation from students and attendees, reflecting the Forum's high level of engagement and interactivity.

Strong Support from the Education Sector

Youth Experience the Power of Financial Knowledge Firsthand

The Forum received strong support from various schools, including Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School and TWGHs Kwok Yat Wai College, which organised teachers and students to attend. Students were highly attentive throughout the sessions and actively participated in discussions, demonstrating strong interest in financial planning and economic issues.

The venue adopted an interactive stage format, moving beyond the traditional one-way seminar model. This setup fostered an open, relaxed and inspiring exchange environment, making financial education more relatable to young people and their daily lives.

Founder's Vision

Building Financial Literacy as a Foundation for Youth Development

Mr. Kingsley Yee, Chairman and Founder of YFPA, shared the Association's founding vision and development journey during the Forum. He emphasised that financial education goes beyond money management—it is a fundamental life skill that cultivates responsibility, planning ability and long-term vision.

"Young people who establish sound financial values and habits early in life will enhance their personal competitiveness and contribute to overall economic stability and sustainable development in society," he said.

YFPA will continue to promote financial literacy through diversified programmes and cross-sector collaborations, benefiting more young people and families in the years ahead.

Continuing to Advance Financial Literacy in Society

Founded in 2022, YFPA is a charitable institution exempt from tax under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. The Association is dedicated to enhancing youth financial literacy as its core mission. In recognition of its contributions and achievements in youth financial education, YFPA was honoured with the "Investor and Financial Education Award" by the IFEC in 2024 and 2025.

The successful launch of the inaugural Financial Education Forum marks a significant milestone in YFPA's journey to promote financial literacy. Moving forward, YFPA will continue responding to societal needs by advancing financial knowledge that is accessible, professional and youth-oriented, nurturing a new generation equipped with strong financial capabilities.

Event Details (Completed Event)

Event Name: YFPA Financial Education Forum – Money Monkey FinEd Forum

Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026

Venue: CyberArena, Cyberport (Cyberport Arcade, 100 Cyberport Road, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong)

Number of Participants: Over 170