Arclin completes acquisition of DuPont aramids business

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a global materials science company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Aramids business, including the renowned Kevlar® and Nomex® brands, for approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction marks a transformational milestone for Arclin, significantly expanding its scale, capabilities, and presence across life-critical industries. Arclin is a portfolio company of an affiliate of TJC, L.P.

"Kevlar® and Nomex® are the gold standard in their respective industries, and we are very excited to incorporate the Aramids platform into Arclin's broader material science portfolio. This acquisition strategically strengthens Arclin's operational and geographic footprint," said Mark Glaspey, Arclin's President. "With established manufacturing operations in Europe and Asia and ~1,800 new team members around the world, we are focused on operational continuity from day one while investing in manufacturing capabilities and innovation to support long-term growth."

With the addition of the Aramids brands, Arclin's portfolio now spans aerospace, electrical infrastructure, electric vehicles, and personal protection and defense. The acquisition further strengthens Arclin's leadership across construction, infrastructure, transportation, and weather and fire protection as demand for advanced protective materials continues to grow. Arclin's proprietary materials and technologies are mission-critical, supporting products that protect people, communities, and essential infrastructure worldwide.

"We're excited to join the Arclin family and continue advancing the renowned performance that customers have relied on from Kevlar® and Nomex® for decades," said Matt Reinhardt, Business Unit President for Aramids. "Our team's deep expertise in aramid fiber technology, combined with Arclin's commitment to investing in innovation and growth, positions us to better serve our customers and accelerate the development of next-generation protective solutions across industries."

"Looking ahead, our mission is to build on the superior strength of the Aramids brands," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's Chief Executive Officer. "We're focused on accelerating what these materials can do, putting meaningful investment behind technological innovation and deploying Kevlar® and Nomex® strategically across the world's most performance-critical applications."

Piper Sandler & Company served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Arclin and TJC. Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as DuPont's financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel.

For more information, visit www.arclin.com ; investors.dupont.com and www.tjclp.com