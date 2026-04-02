GA technologies rebrands US unit as RENOSY by Renters Warehouse

TOKYO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President, CEO: Ryo Higuchi; Stock Code: 3491; hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces that its AI real estate investment service, "RENOSY," has launched an initiative to rebrand "Renters Warehouse" (operated by RW OpCo, LLC [Headquarters: United States], a Group company), as "RENOSY by Renters Warehouse."

URL: https://www.renterswarehouse.com/

Background and Outlook of the Brand Integration and Renewal

Since its founding in 2013, the Company has operated under its corporate philosophy:

"Spark excitement and inspiration by fusing technology with innovation to propel the world forward." The Company's core business is the AI real estate investment service "RENOSY," which leverages technology to provide unique one-stop services for property purchase, management, and sale.

RW OpCo, LLC, founded in 2007, operates the real estate investment marketplace "Renters Warehouse." Primarily serving individuals and institutional investors in the United States, the platform functions as an online marketplace and currently operates in 18 states and 31 locations across the country.

The Company completed the consolidation of RW OpCo, LLC as a subsidiary in March 2024 and began providing real estate services in the U.S. market.[1] Since the fiscal year ending October 2025, the business has maintained strong performance, achieving quarterly profitability and growing rapidly to become the Company's third pillar of profit.[2]

The Company has now moved to rebrand its U.S. business from "Renters Warehouse" to "RENOSY by Renters Warehouse," aiming to drive further growth in the U.S. market and maximize group synergies. Through the full-scale expansion of "RENOSY" in the U.S. market, the Company looks to promote the adoption of services that enable reliable, seamless, and optimal asset formation through real estate in the country.

The impact of this matter on the Company's business results is insignificant.

AI Real Estate Investment RENOSY

RENOSY is an AI real estate investment service that utilizes technology. Reliable, seamless, and optimal asset-building through real estate is realized by providing one-stop support for the purchase, management, and sale of property, maximizing operational effectiveness. An extensive product lineup is offered that includes condominiums, apartments, and detached houses, etc. Surveys conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research have ranked RENOSY No. 1 in Japan in real estate investment sales and purchases.[3]

1. Press release released by GA technologies Co., Ltd. "Notice Regarding Completion of Ownership Acquisition of RW OpCo, LLC, a U.S. Company" (releasing date: March 1, 2024) https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/3491/tdnet/2405406/00.pdf 2. Presentation material released by GA technologies Co., Ltd. "FY2025. 10 Full-year Financial Results" (releasing date: December 15, 2025) https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/3491/tdnet/2731394/00.pdf, and "FY2026. 10 1Q Financial Results" (releasing date: March 17, 2026) https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/3491/tdnet/2777310/00.pdf 3. Press release released by GA technologies Co., Ltd. "AI Real Estate Investment Service RENOSY is Ranked No. 1 in Japan in Sales of Investment Condominiums and Apartments for the Second Consecutive Year" (releasing date: March 31, 2026) https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/news/wherjxrzxv88n_r/

Profile of GA technologies

Company name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi, Representative Director, President and CEO

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp

Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: March 2013

Businesses:

Development and operation of AI real estate investment service "RENOSY"

Development and operation of real estate B-to-B platform "ITANDI"

Development of platform businesses in the PropTech domain

Major Group Companies: A total of 30 companies, including ITANDI Inc., RW OpCo, LLC, etc. Additionally, there are 28 subsidiaries under RW OpCo, LLC.

Please contact us if you have any questions about the release GA technologies Co., Ltd. PR contact point: pr@ga-tech.co.jp