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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CHIC honors deals and financings at 2026 awards gala

April 02, 2026 | 09:36
(0) user say
The China Hotel Investment Conference recognized significant transactions and capital raises in the hospitality sector at its annual recognition event.

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual China Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC 2026) capped the first day of its two-day program with a celebratory Awards Gala Dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Pudong, Shanghai. The evening, co-hosted by Founding Platinum Sponsor Wilson Sonsini and the BayHelix Group, recognized outstanding achievements in healthcare investment, financing, and deal-making over the past year.

This year's awards honored the companies and individuals at the forefront of China's dynamic healthcare sector — from landmark licensing and partnership agreements to capital markets milestones and private financings that are reshaping the industry. Award recipients were selected through a formal vote conducted by CHIC's Founders and 2026 Organizing Committee & Working Group, whose collective expertise spans venture capital, private equity, and global healthcare leadership.

Award Winners

IPO of the Year

Winner: Insilico Medicine
Accepted by: Leah Liu, VP and Global Head of IR & Capital Markets, Insilico Medicine
Presenter: Richard Wang, China Partner, Wilson Sonsini

Private Financing of the Year — Tied

Co-Winner: Kailera Therapeutics
Accepted by: Shelley Liu, Head of China Business Development & Strategy, Hengrui (Kailera Therapeutics was built on Hengrui assets)
Presenter: Kan Chen, Co-Head of Healthcare, Qiming Venture Partners

Co-Winner: Vor Bio
Accepted by: Jianmin Fang, CEO, RemeGen (Vor Bio's leading project is from RemeGen)
Presenter: Cyber Cao, Managing Director, HSG

Deal of the Year — Tied

Co-Winner: Hengrui Pharma – GSK
Accepted by: Shelley Liu, Head of China Business Development & Strategy, Hengrui; and Ming Fang, PhD, Senior Director, Search & Evaluation, Business Development, GSK
Presenter: Steve Yang, Co-Founder, the BayHelix Group; Co-CEO, WuXi Apptec

Co-Winner: Innovent – Takeda
Accepted by: Sophy Wang, Board Secretary & Global BD, Innovent; and Eric Yeung, Head of Oncology and Global Business Development, Takeda
Presenter: Kevin Yuan, CEO, Hankang Capital

By PR Newswire

PharmaDJ

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CHIC CHIC 2026 Awards Gala Dinner

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