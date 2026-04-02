CHIC honors deals and financings at 2026 awards gala

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual China Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC 2026) capped the first day of its two-day program with a celebratory Awards Gala Dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Pudong, Shanghai. The evening, co-hosted by Founding Platinum Sponsor Wilson Sonsini and the BayHelix Group, recognized outstanding achievements in healthcare investment, financing, and deal-making over the past year.

This year's awards honored the companies and individuals at the forefront of China's dynamic healthcare sector — from landmark licensing and partnership agreements to capital markets milestones and private financings that are reshaping the industry. Award recipients were selected through a formal vote conducted by CHIC's Founders and 2026 Organizing Committee & Working Group, whose collective expertise spans venture capital, private equity, and global healthcare leadership.

Award Winners

IPO of the Year

Winner: Insilico Medicine

Accepted by: Leah Liu, VP and Global Head of IR & Capital Markets, Insilico Medicine

Presenter: Richard Wang, China Partner, Wilson Sonsini

Private Financing of the Year — Tied

Co-Winner: Kailera Therapeutics

Accepted by: Shelley Liu, Head of China Business Development & Strategy, Hengrui (Kailera Therapeutics was built on Hengrui assets)

Presenter: Kan Chen, Co-Head of Healthcare, Qiming Venture Partners

Co-Winner: Vor Bio

Accepted by: Jianmin Fang, CEO, RemeGen (Vor Bio's leading project is from RemeGen)

Presenter: Cyber Cao, Managing Director, HSG

Deal of the Year — Tied

Co-Winner: Hengrui Pharma – GSK

Accepted by: Shelley Liu, Head of China Business Development & Strategy, Hengrui; and Ming Fang, PhD, Senior Director, Search & Evaluation, Business Development, GSK

Presenter: Steve Yang, Co-Founder, the BayHelix Group; Co-CEO, WuXi Apptec

Co-Winner: Innovent – Takeda

Accepted by: Sophy Wang, Board Secretary & Global BD, Innovent; and Eric Yeung, Head of Oncology and Global Business Development, Takeda

Presenter: Kevin Yuan, CEO, Hankang Capital