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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OceanX launches US-China student ocean exploration program

April 02, 2026 | 11:39
(0) user say
The marine research initiative introduced an educational collaboration bringing together American and Chinese students for joint scientific expeditions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - OceanX today announced A Shared Voyage: OceanX China 2026, a joint U.S-Chinese goodwill mission that will bring together 10 American and 10 Chinese early-career ocean scientists, students, and instructors in pursuit of their shared goal to better understand the ocean and each other. OceanX is the ocean exploration, science, and education initiative founded by Ray and Mark Dalio. This initiative will be the first voyage of OceanX's flagship research and media vessel, OceanXplorer, to China, starting in Hong Kong on March 29 and concluding in Shanghai on April 8, 2026.

The mission is an extension of the 42-year relationship Ray Dalio has had with China and its people, and it is delivered in collaboration with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), the Second Institute of Oceanography (SIO), and the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation (CUSEF). The mission's goals are to promote high quality people-to-people exchanges between nations, advance ocean literacy and scientific understanding, and equip participants with the skills to communicate the importance of our shared ocean to broader audiences.

Expanding Access to Ocean Science and Education

The China 2026 program represents a milestone in OceanX's global engagement efforts, creating new opportunities for students and researchers to access hands-on learning at sea. Participants from the United States and China will take part in a structured program designed to build practical knowledge, develop interpersonal connections, and strengthen individual capabilities in ocean science, operations, and communication.

"At this time of great conflict in the world, I believe more than ever in the power of people-to-people exchanges to create mutual understanding" said Ray Dalio, Founder of OceanX. "Understanding the ocean is a shared interest for both the U.S. and China—and for the scientists and students who are on this joint mission. It is a thrill to see them working together."

Hands-On Learning Across Science, Operations, and Media

The program delivers a structured curriculum that combines lectures, workshops, and applied learning experiences across three focus areas:

  • Marine Exploration: Ocean data collection methods, ecosystem observation, and introductions to oceanographic research tools
  • Operations: Life aboard a research vessel, including equipment demonstrations such as ROV operations, water sampling, and microscopy
  • Media & Communication: Science communication and media production training to support clearer public understanding of ocean issues

Participants will develop individual and small-group projects as part of the program, focused on applying knowledge gained throughout the voyage. They will also forge new connections and build mutual understanding with their peers.

"Understanding the ocean requires both scientific insight and the ability to communicate it clearly," said Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of OceanX. "This program is designed to give participants exposure to the tools, technologies, and storytelling approaches that are shaping how ocean science is conducted and shared."

Inspiring the Next Generation of Ocean Leaders

By combining advanced marine technology, scientific research, and immersive storytelling, OceanX is working to broaden access to ocean discovery and inspire future generations to engage with ocean science.

"A Shared Voyage: OceanX China 2026 represents an important opportunity to support ocean education and public awareness," said Ms. Lyu Tin, director of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA).

"This initiative highlights the importance of continued investment in ocean science education and capacity building," said Prof. Huang Wei, Chinese Chief Scientist for the mission and research at Second Institute of Oceanography (SIO).

A Shared Voyage: OceanX China 2026 supports OceanX's mission to unlock the ocean's sustainable potential through science and education, while advancing ocean literacy and long-term stewardship.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OceanX

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TagTag:
OceanX Ocean exploration program USChina student exchange

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