Allianz launches Cyber360 Protect for digital risks

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As online scams and e‑commerce disputes continue to rise in Singapore, Allianz Insurance Singapore is helping consumers stay protected against these growing risks through its digital lifestyle protection plan, Allianz Cyber360 Protect.

With phishing, smishing, and unauthorised transactions becoming increasingly common, many consumers are finding themselves financially exposed – particularly when reimbursements from financial institutions or digital platforms are limited. At the same time, online shoppers are increasingly reporting issues such as non-delivery, damaged items, or receiving the wrong products from sellers.

Allianz Cyber360 Protect provides practical protection for these everyday digital risks.

Practical Protection for Today's Digital Lifestyle

Allianz Cyber360 Protect helps customers recover money lost to specific fraudulent transactions, such as those resulting from phishing, smishing or the unauthorised use of stolen payment cards. The plan also covers essential incident‑related expenses such as administrative fees, transport, and deductibles that financial institutions do not reimburse.

The coverage also extends to common online shopping problems, offering reimbursement when items fail to arrive, arrive damaged or incorrect, or go missing during a return.

Allianz Cyber360 Protect is available in two tiers:

Gold: Up to S$25,000 in banking protection, with shopping protection for one event per year.

Platinum: Up to S$60,000 in banking protection — one of the highest limits locally — with shopping protection for up to three events per year.

A Simple Way to Feel More Secure Online

"Digital safety should not be complicated – it should be accessible," said Hicham Raissi, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance Singapore. "Allianz Cyber360 Protect gives Singaporeans clear, meaningful protection for the things they already do every day, from banking to shopping. Our goal is to offer reassurance and real support when things go wrong."

To celebrate the launch, Allianz Insurance Singapore is offering a limited time promotion from 1–12 April 2026. Customers who purchase an Allianz Cyber360 Protect plan directly from the Allianz website can enjoy 20% off for both Gold and Platinum plans, with Platinum plans receiving an additional S$20 digital voucher. Terms and conditions apply.

Learn more at https://www.allianz.sg/individual-solutions/allianz-cyber360-protect.html

Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.