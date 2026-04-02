EKA Mobility reports fivefold volume growth

PUNE, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles and technology company, today announced a strong 5X year-on-year volume growth in FY 2025–26, with 1,143 units sold and 1,344 electric commercial vehicles produced. This milestone comes on the back of the company's comprehensive electric vehicle portfolio across segments. During the year, EKA entered the M&HCV truck segment, in addition to its existing bus and SCV portfolio. The company is a Champion OEM under the Auto PLI Scheme and has achieved certification across multiple platforms.

"FY 2025–26 is a defining year for EKA Mobility. We are not only scaling volumes but also expanding our manufacturing footprint by adding a new plant recently and increasing our planned annual capacity to 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs. With the widest range of fully homologated, born-electric platforms from last-mile to long-haul, we are uniquely positioned as a full-stack EV company. Our growth across electric buses, small commercial vehicles, and now trucks validates both market demand and our execution capability.



India's transition to clean commercial mobility is accelerating, and EKA is at the forefront driving this shift at scale, with technology, innovation, and global ambition." - Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA Mobility

Strong Business Momentum Across Segments

Electric Bus Leadership:

Secured wins under PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE; deployed vehicles across 15+ states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi

Secured wins under PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE; deployed vehicles across 15+ states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi SCV Breakout Year:

Strong uptake of 3S & 6S passenger vehicles and 3W cargo platforms, accelerating last-mile mobility adoption

Strong uptake of 3S & 6S passenger vehicles and 3W cargo platforms, accelerating last-mile mobility adoption Electric Trucks:

New Growth Engine: Entry into heavy-duty trucks contributing to growth and expanding presence in logistics electrification

New Growth Engine: Entry into heavy-duty trucks contributing to growth and expanding presence in logistics electrification Hydrogen Fuel Cell:

Deployed a 9-metre hydrogen fuel cell bus at Cochin International Airport with KPIT Technologies and BPCL; plans to deploy 15 more buses

Key Highlights:

Global Expansion:

Commenced electric bus deployments in Africa

Partnership with Kerchanshe Group for CKD assembly and distribution

Agreement with NBFI Capital for manufacturing in Australia

Manufacturing Scale-Up:

Two Pune facilities operational; Pithampur plant to be operational shortly

Planned annual capacity: 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs

Retail Network:

Expanded dealership network; plans to add 120 dealerships in FY27

Order Book Visibility:

6,000+ confirmed e-buses to be delivered over the next two years

To know more about the company, kindly visit: https://ekamobility.com