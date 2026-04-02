Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EKA Mobility reports fivefold volume growth

April 02, 2026 | 09:53
(0) user say
The Indian electric commercial vehicle manufacturer disclosed substantial unit sales increase across its product portfolio.

PUNE, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles and technology company, today announced a strong 5X year-on-year volume growth in FY 2025–26, with 1,143 units sold and 1,344 electric commercial vehicles produced. This milestone comes on the back of the company's comprehensive electric vehicle portfolio across segments. During the year, EKA entered the M&HCV truck segment, in addition to its existing bus and SCV portfolio. The company is a Champion OEM under the Auto PLI Scheme and has achieved certification across multiple platforms.

"FY 2025–26 is a defining year for EKA Mobility. We are not only scaling volumes but also expanding our manufacturing footprint by adding a new plant recently and increasing our planned annual capacity to 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs. With the widest range of fully homologated, born-electric platforms from last-mile to long-haul, we are uniquely positioned as a full-stack EV company. Our growth across electric buses, small commercial vehicles, and now trucks validates both market demand and our execution capability.

India's transition to clean commercial mobility is accelerating, and EKA is at the forefront driving this shift at scale, with technology, innovation, and global ambition." - Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA Mobility

Strong Business Momentum Across Segments

  • Electric Bus Leadership:
    Secured wins under PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE; deployed vehicles across 15+ states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi
  • SCV Breakout Year:
    Strong uptake of 3S & 6S passenger vehicles and 3W cargo platforms, accelerating last-mile mobility adoption
  • Electric Trucks:
    New Growth Engine: Entry into heavy-duty trucks contributing to growth and expanding presence in logistics electrification
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell:
    Deployed a 9-metre hydrogen fuel cell bus at Cochin International Airport with KPIT Technologies and BPCL; plans to deploy 15 more buses

Key Highlights:

Global Expansion:

  • Commenced electric bus deployments in Africa
  • Partnership with Kerchanshe Group for CKD assembly and distribution
  • Agreement with NBFI Capital for manufacturing in Australia

Manufacturing Scale-Up:

  • Two Pune facilities operational; Pithampur plant to be operational shortly
  • Planned annual capacity: 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs

Retail Network:

  • Expanded dealership network; plans to add 120 dealerships in FY27

Order Book Visibility:

  • 6,000+ confirmed e-buses to be delivered over the next two years

To know more about the company, kindly visit: https://ekamobility.com

By PR Newswire

EKA Mobility

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EKA Mobility Electric vehicles technology Commercial vehicle manufacturer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020