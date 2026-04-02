L'OCCITANE Group marks 50th anniversary

GENEVA, Switzerland, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1976, a 23-year-old Olivier Baussan distilled rosemary and sold essential oils in local markets. This beginning laid the foundation for what would become one of the world's most recognisable beauty Maisons. Fifty years later, L'Occitane en Provence celebrates half a century of transforming natural ingredients into effective, sensorial and responsible skincare and fragrance collections.

An entrepreneurial story that began in Haute-Provence

In 1981, the brand opened its first manufacturing site, shaping what would become L'Occitane en Provence, combining high-performance natural ingredients with respect for people and the planet. In the early 1990s, Austrian entrepreneur Reinold Geiger joined the adventure, transforming it into a global success while remaining faithful to its founding values.

A global milestone on 1 April

The anniversary will be marked worldwide on 1 April, launching a year of immersive retail experiences across more than 3,000 boutiques, 2,500 partner hotels and over 100 spas, including Le Couvent des Minimes, un Hôtel et Spa L'Occitane en Provence in Mane, Provence. Dedicated activations will blend nature-inspired soundscapes with iconic scents, music, light and décor, alongside elevated client experiences and Provençal-inspired treats, with L'Occitane en Provence office teams joining Beauty Hosts in store to welcome guests.

A year of celebration and creativity

The anniversary will continue to unfold through moments reflecting the Maison's creative spirit and cultural inspiration, as it reconnects with its artistic roots – notably through the Prix Cultures, created with the Provence Culture network to celebrate emerging talents inspired by Provence. It will also mark the release of founder Olivier Baussan's new book, retracing the brand's early years.

In May, L'Occitane en Provence's manufacturing and R&D site in Manosque, France, will unveil a redesigned factory tour and boutique with sensory, interactive experiences, inviting visitors to explore the transformation of botanical ingredients into efficacious, sensorial products, while showcasing the Maison's expertise in sustainable plant extraction, formulation and sourcing.

A pioneering spirit within a global group

Today, L'Occitane en Provence stands as the heritage Maison of the L'OCCITANE Group, a B Corp™, alongside a portfolio of premium beauty brands. Through this anniversary, the Group celebrates its strength and pioneering spirit, while reaffirming its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial brands rooted in purpose, craftsmanship and sustainability.