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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SWISS REJU wins Hong Kong body treatment award, launches AI service

April 02, 2026 | 11:16
(0) user say
The aesthetic clinic secured repeat recognition from the lifestyle publication while introducing artificial intelligence-powered body sculpting technology.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Luxury beauty leader SWISS REJU today announced it has been named "Hong Kong's Number 1 Best Body Contouring Treatment" for its signature slimming program K-Lipolysis, by leading lifestyle platform SUNDAY MORE. The prestigious "SUNDAY MORE Beauty and Wellness Awards" recognized SWISS REJU's excellence in delivering innovative and AI-enabled body contouring solutions. This is the second year that the brand has ranked "Number 1" in this category, and the 13th time it is recognized in major industry awards. This year's SUNDAY MORE award ceremony took place as a luxury cruise over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, featuring 360 degree views of the harbour, offering a unique celebration experience for winners this year, amongst them La Mer, Valmont, Dior Beauty.

SWISS REJU named “Hong Kong’s Number 1 Best Body Contouring Treatment”
SWISS REJU named “Hong Kong’s Number 1 Best Body Contouring Treatment”

SWISS REJU's signature body slimming program "K-Lipolysis", is an expert designed hybrid combination therapy, harnessing the power of multiple FDA cleared beauty technologies, including INDIBA, BTL EXION, WINBACK, ATP LIPO X and 80 others top machines, including 2.45GHz / 3GHz microwave body slimming and electromagnetic muscle toning. The unique "Heat Stacking" methodology makes long term fat loss and muscle gains possible. With the addition of NMN and ATP, SWISS REJU's world class regenerative aesthetics approach makes K-Lipolysis a strong beauty and wellness ecosystem. This major win reflects SWISS REJU's strong momentum and technology leadership in AI.

"AI-enabled Algo Slimming has many advantages. We are honoured to be recognized by SUNDAY MORE as Hong Kong's Number 1 Best Body Contouring treatment again, and we thank our clients for their overwhelming support not just 1 year but 2 years in a row. AI and technology overmatch remain our key strategy, and delivering beauty treatments that promote holistic health, wellness and longevity" says the spokesperson of SWISS REJU.

This achievement is the 13th consecutive win for SWISS REJU, it has earned major industry award recognitions over the past several years from media moguls including HK01, JESSICA, Cosmopolitan etc. Earlier this year, SWISS REJU was honoured in the Cosmopolitan Best of the Best Awards for the fourth consecutive year, breaking industry records. The excellent feedback of SWISS REJU's inclusion of INDIBA 448KHZ Proionic and BTL EXION into the signature K-Lipolysis program, confirmed the brand's ability to provide highly tailored, world-class AI enabled body contouring solutions.

SWISS REJU's winning streak demonstrates the market's confidence in the brand's deep technical expertise in regenerative aesthetics and its status as a well respected, high reputation establishment. Looking ahead, SWISS REJU continues to expand into healthtech and AI beauty solutions, with its unique luxury Swiss hospitality flavour.

Learn more: http://www.reju.hk

http://www.reju.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SWISS REJU

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SWISS REJU Hong Kong body treatment award AI service

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