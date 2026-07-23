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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New South Wales workers access long service leave via Appian portal

July 23, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
A new digital portal built on Appian is supporting more than 180,000 New South Wales community services workers, processing over $57 million in levy payments for long service leave across multiple employers.

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Service Corporation (LSC), a New South Wales Government statutory body, has launched a new digital application built on the Appian Platform to help community services workers across the State more easily access long service leave entitlements across multiple employers.

Delivered in partnership with Deloitte, the solution is designed to support workers employed across a broad range of services which look after the wellbeing of individuals and communities across NSW, such as housing and homelessness support, mental health services, and family and domestic violence support. Work in the sector often involves short-term employment contracts, multiple employers, and career breaks, making it difficult to maintain the continuous service traditionally required for long service leave. The new application helps approximately 250,000 workers and their 2,400 employers more easily track and manage their accrued service, ensuring they can access the entitlements they have earned over time.

Since the launch of the Appian-powered Community Services Industry portal in April 2026, more than 5,800 service returns have been submitted by nearly 2,000 employers, representing an approximate 80% completion rate. In the same period, more than 180,000 workers have been nominated into the scheme, enabling them to begin accruing portable long service leave.

LSC has already received over $57 million in levy payments, with total collections projected to exceed $100 million by 1 September 2026, highlighting the scale and momentum of the scheme. These results demonstrate the platform's rapid impact in streamlining participation and delivering value to employers and workers. Lauren Nagel, Executive Director, LSC, said the application was designed to improve accessibility and reduce administrative complexity for both workers and employers.

"Workers and employers now have dedicated self-service portals and Long Service Corporation can also manage the scheme more efficiently and at scale," said Nagel. "Using the application, workers and employers can securely interact with LSC through their MyServiceNSW accounts, complete identity verification, receive digital notifications, and manage service return payments online."

The end-to-end application incorporates multiple NSW Government shared services to provide a streamlined and consistent customer experience. It also enables LSC to reduce manual administration through improved worker matching, guided self-service functionality and greater visibility across employer-worker relationships.

Kal Marshall, Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand at Appian, said LSC has demonstrated how government agencies can modernise essential community services while improving access for workers.

"Long Service Corporation's use case highlights how technology can help simplify highly complex administrative processes while improving outcomes for the people who rely on them most," said Marshall. "For many community services workers, long service leave is a meaningful benefit that can be difficult to access under traditional employment models. By building a streamlined and scalable digital experience, Long Service Corporation is helping ensure workers can more easily receive the entitlements they have earned."

Deloitte worked closely with LSC to align legislative requirements, operational processes and technical delivery throughout the project.

LSC also uses Appian Process HQ to monitor adoption, compliance and operational performance across the scheme, with future phases expected to include additional case management functionality.

Adam Karasiewicz, Partner, Deloitte, said the project combined legislative expertise with rapid technology delivery to support the rollout of the new scheme within tight timeframes.

"Portable long service leave schemes are highly specialised and require strong alignment between legislation, policy and operational delivery," said Karasiewicz. "By combining Deloitte's workplace integrity and policy expertise with Appian's platform capabilities, we were able to help LSC deliver a secure, accessible and scalable solution quickly."

NSW: https://www.nsw.gov.au/
Deloitte: www.deloitte.com.

By PR Newswire

Appian

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
New South Wales New South Wales workers Long service leave Digital portal

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