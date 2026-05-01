Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bambusa completes patient enrollment for BBT001 atopic dermatitis trial

May 01, 2026 | 13:19
(0) user say
The biotech firm finished recruiting participants for a Phase 1b/2a trial of BBT001, a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis.

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Bambusa Therapeutics), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a trial of BBT001 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Company plans to announce topline results from the 4-week treatment study in the middle of 2026.

The Phase 1b/2a trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study in patients with moderate-to-severe AD at clinical sites located in New Zealand and the United States. Patients were randomized 2 to 1 in favor of the BBT001 450-milligram treatment arm compared to placebo with a dosing interval of once every two weeks over a 4-week period. The primary endpoints of the trial are safety and tolerability. Exploratory efficacy and biomarker endpoints include the percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) score, and thymus and activation-regulated chemokine (TARC), relative to baseline.

"We are thrilled with the rapid enrollment of our first clinical trial of BBT001 in patients with moderate-to-severe AD, and we are looking forward to announcing topline results over the summer in 2026," said Shanshan Xu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "Data from this trial have the potential to establish clinical proof-of-concept for BBT001 in patients with AD. This would be a significant milestone for Bambusa, and a true testament to our team's hard work in advancing the development of BBT001 over the past two years. We believe BBT001's multi-target mechanism provides the potential for it to be a highly differentiated, best-in-disease treatment option for patients with AD by improving overall clinical outcomes, quality of life, and dosing convenience compared to currently approved medicines."

Alongside the 4-week AD study, BBT001 is being evaluated in an ongoing 12-week AD trial and a 14-week chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) study.

BBT001 is an investigational therapy that is not approved for any use in any country.

For more information, please visit www.bambusatx.com. Follow Bambusa on LinkedIn.

By PR Newswire

Bambusa Therapeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bambusa BBT001

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

GameAbove Golf leads investment in McLaren Golf

GameAbove Golf leads investment in McLaren Golf

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Asahi Super Dry launches Dry Crystal light beer in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Asahi Super Dry launches Dry Crystal light beer in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020