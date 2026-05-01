GameAbove Golf leads investment in McLaren Golf

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Golf today announced it is among lead investors in McLaren Golf. This investment expands GameAbove's presence in the global golf industry and aligns it with one of the most recognized performance brands in sport.

On April 29, 2026, in Miami, McLaren Golf introduced its precision-designed Series 1 and Series 3 irons, coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix and PGA Tour's Miami events. This launch reflects a broader shift toward premium, performance-focused equipment and global brands.

For GameAbove Golf, this investment is a strategic decision to support ventures that combine brand strength, technical expertise, and global scalability in premium sports segments.

"GameAbove invests in organizations that are built to lead," said Keith J. Stone, Founder and Chairman of GameAbove. "McLaren has spent decades proving that precision engineering, data-driven development, and a relentless pursuit of performance can redefine an industry. Applying that philosophy to golf equipment is both logical and transformative. We see this as a pivotal moment for the game and a strategic opportunity to help shape its future."

Golf continues to evolve into a performance-driven global market, with growing demand for differentiated products driven by materials science, data-driven design, and measurable results. By entering the equipment category, McLaren brings decades of competitive development expertise to a sport where consistency, repeatability, and confidence are essential. GameAbove's investment is based on this alignment.

"Elite performance is not accidental; it is engineered," said Adam Squire, Director of Sports Operations at GameAbove. "McLaren's DNA is rooted in pushing technical boundaries and delivering a competitive edge you can measure. Bringing that capability into golf equipment creates a compelling new benchmark. From an investment standpoint, this is about backing a brand with structural advantages, engineering expertise, global reach, and an uncompromising commitment to performance."

McLaren Golf uses Metal Injection Molding (MIM) for its irons, an advanced process rarely used at scale in golf because of its complexity and cost. MIM gives McLaren Golf precision control over material composition, internal geometry, and mass distribution, unlocking freedom not possible with traditional forging or casting. Every gram of weight, structural element, and performance characteristic can be intentionally designed.

This granular process reflects McLaren's philosophy for supercars and racing: no detail is too small, and no gain is too marginal.

This announcement highlights GameAbove Golf's ambition to become a leading strategic investor in the golf industry. With strong global participation and rising demand for premium equipment, GameAbove aims to partner with ventures that elevate standards and expand internationally.