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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tencent Cloud wins NAB Show product of the year award

May 01, 2026 | 13:16
(0) user say
The Chinese tech giant’s cloud solutions were recognised at the 2026 NAB Show for transforming media workflows and content delivery.

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that two of its innovative solutions for the media industry have been recognized as winners at the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, which honors the most significant and innovative products showcased at the NAB Show. Its Video Quality Enhancement and Smart Erase solutions were winners in the Streaming category and Intelligent Technology category.

Diffusion Transformer (DiT) for Video Quality Enhancement and Super-Resolution in Live Streaming

This AI-driven DiT enhancement technology delivers high-fidelity visual quality across diverse use cases such as OTT platforms, live e-commerce, gaming, short-form video, AIGC content generation, and professional video production – beyond the typical livestreaming use case. Powered by cutting-edge DiT architecture—advancing beyond conventional CNN and GAN approaches—it delivers authentic, natural texture details and industry-leading real-time performance across video enhancement scenarios, setting a new global benchmark for video enhancement.

Designed for the global-market, its capabilities include real-time 4K super-resolution—critical for high-resolution devices and immersive experiences across diverse use cases—compression artifact removal to eliminate transmission glitches, 120 FPS frame interpolation for smooth playback, targeted ROI (Face/Text) enhancement, and SDR-to-HDR and color enhancement to deliver lifelike visuals resonating with global audiences. With flexible visual tuning driven by self-developed AI vision large models, the platform smoothly adapts to all kinds of business scenarios such as the low-latency demands of real-time live streaming, steadily improving key operational outcomes, including user quality of experience (QoE), platform watch time, and overall advertising performance.

Smart Erase in the Global Distribution of Short Dramas and E-commerce

Complementing the DiT enhancement solution, Smart Erase is an intelligent video processing tool that enables seamless blurring, mosaicking or removal of logos, subtitles, faces and license plates. It automates privacy protection for sensitive visual elements, and is widely adopted by short drama platforms, cross-border e-commerce brands and independent media studios to streamline global content localization and expand content reach worldwide.

Its core capabilities include AI-driven subtitle removal, logo removal, and privacy protection (automatic blur/mosaicking of faces and license plates). Built on Latent Space Transformers, its end-to-end generative architecture ensures seamless restoration, while flexible modes (Automatic, Designated Region, Hybrid) and batch processing support massive video volumes, integrating with OCR, translation, and AI dubbing for efficient multi-language content localization.

With over 20 years of experience in audio and video technologies, Tencent Cloud Media Services provide industry-leading and comprehensive one-stop solutions from content creation, media processing, to streaming and secure, accelerated distribution. The services cover a full range of scenario-specific media AI capabilities, including industry-leading AI visual enhancement (frame interpolation, super resolution, SDR-to-HDR, color enhancement), AI-driven content generation (text-to-image, image-to-image, reference-based multi-image generation, text-to-video, image-to-video), AI-enhanced workflow tools (object removal, translation, voice cloning & dubbing, large model understanding, highlight auto-clipping) , among others.

"Securing two NAB Show awards is a testament to Tencent Cloud's dedication to building AI-driven video technologies that solve the most pressing challenges facing global media, e-commerce, and gaming partners," said Gary Hsu, Head of Media Solutions, North America. "Our DiT enhancement solution is not limited to live streaming—it elevates visual quality across OTT, live e-commerce, gaming, short videos, AIGC, and professional production—while Smart Erase simplifies global content localization, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Both innovations are designed to support our partners stand out in a competitive global market."

"These awards reinforce that our focus on user-centric innovation is resonating globally," added Gary. "DiT addresses the trade-off between visual quality and speed, delivering cinema-grade experiences without latency, while Smart Erase automates tedious content cleanup and localization—empowering brands to accelerate time-to-market and broaden their global reach. We're proud to lead the industry in redefining what's possible with video technology, and we're excited to continue empowering our global partners to thrive."

NAB Show Product of the Year Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 22.

"NAB is honored to recognize the some of the industry's most innovative products that are shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at NAB, "Congratulations to Tencent Cloud on earning the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for 'Diffusion Transformer (DiT) for Video Quality Enhancement and Super-Resolution in Live Streaming' and 'Smart Erase in the Global Distribution of Short Dramas and E-commerce'— a cutting-edge solution enhancing a critical stage of the content lifecycle and helping storytellers succeed in today's dynamic media landscape."

Visit the Product of the Year Awards - NAB Show for more information about the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.

By PR Newswire

Tencent Cloud

What the stars mean:

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Tencent Cloud NAB Show

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