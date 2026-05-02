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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OMODA & JAECOO robotics unit secures 1,000 robot orders

May 02, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
The Chery automotive brands' robotics division achieved commercial scale with orders for autonomous systems supporting smart city applications.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and WUHU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to steady advancement of smart city construction and the actual demand for efficient, low-cost urban public service equipment, OMODA & JAECOO officially launched the full-scale commercial layout of AiMOGA Robotics at the 2026 Chery International Business Summit in Wuhu. Centering on the theme "Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth", the event witnessed a key industrial breakthrough: AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots secured 1,000 intentional signing orders and completed an official concentrated delivery of 100 units, laying a solid foundation for orderly large-scale promotion and practical scenario operation in urban roads, traffic hubs and daily public governance links.

Jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO and the professional AiMOGA technical team, the robotic product lineup covers humanoid robots, quadruped robots and core intelligent patrol robots. Drawing on the brand's mature intelligent vehicle underlying technologies in perception, planning and control, the equipment retains high operational stability. It can well adapt to daily road conditions and climatic environments, independently completing core practical tasks such as real-time traffic guidance, illegal parking identification and fixed-route auxiliary patrols, effectively assisting local frontline staff and optimizing urban refined management efficiency.

Chery Group pointed out that intelligent vehicles and robots share core technological homology, and the batch signing and delivery officially means AiMOGA enters the stage of large-scale standardized commercialization. The products have been iteratively optimized in more than 100 real scenarios across 50 countries including Malaysia, with reliable performance that meets local application standards. Relying on supporting facilities such as university talent cooperation projects, 31 innovation laboratories and a special robot leasing platform launched at the conference, OMODA & JAECOO will steadily improve local supporting service capabilities. The brand will rely on its global channel advantages to accelerate the localized landing of embodied intelligent equipment, pragmatically empower the steady development of smart urban governance industry, and jointly build a complete regional intelligent service ecology with local partners.

By PR Newswire

OMODA & JAECOO

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TagTag:
OMODA & JAECOO OMODA & JAECOO robotics Chery

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