Hong Kong launches Anti-Fraud Alliance Platform

HONG KONG, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Anti-Fraud Alliance, jointly initiated by Legislative Council members, technology leaders, and community representatives, officially held its Platform Launch Ceremony on April 22 at the main stage of Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026. The event marks a new phase in the city's anti-fraud efforts—one that is digitalized, systematized, and driven by cross-sector collaboration.

As the official technical infrastructure partner of the platform, Z Oracle played a key role in bringing the initiative to life. The company is responsible for the system's overall design, development, and operations, and provides blockchain data analytics and risk identification capabilities to integrate anti-fraud intelligence from multiple sources. Following the ceremony, Z Oracle Founder and CEO JZ delivered a keynote speech outlining the platform's operational model and future roadmap.

The launch ceremony brought together representatives from the political and technology sectors, including Legislative Council Member Johnny Ng Kit-chong (Initiator of the Alliance), Mr. Wilson Shum Ho-kit, BBS, JP (Hong Kong Deputy to the National People's Congress and Co-Initiator), and Mr. Ng Gilbert Man Him (Director of the Blockchain Compliance Professionals Association and Alliance Initiator). Industry representatives from organizations such as Web3Labs, Slowmist, and Z Oracle also attended. Together, they officiated the platform launch on stage, symbolizing the official operation of Hong Kong's first anti-fraud collaboration platform that integrates community power with technological capabilities.

The Alliance's advisory and membership base spans diverse sectors of society, including Mr. Lai Tung-kwok, former Secretary for Security, Mr. Tang King-shing, former Commissioner of Police, and Mr. Lai Wing-leung, advisor to the Chief Executive's Policy Unit (Economic Development Experts Group), alongside professionals from the legal, technology, and community sectors. This broad representation reflects strong societal consensus and support for advancing anti-fraud initiatives.

From Concept to Implementation: A New Collaborative Model for Anti-Fraud

In recent years, fraud cases in Hong Kong have continued to rise, with increasingly sophisticated tactics spanning online scams, investment fraud, and cross-border digital asset crimes. Several years ago, Legislative Council Member Johnny Ng proposed the establishment of the Anti-Fraud Alliance to consolidate societal resources, strengthen public education, and support victims.

The official launch of the platform marks the evolution of this vision into a practical, executable digital infrastructure. By integrating fragmented information and capabilities across institutions, the platform aims to significantly enhance overall anti-fraud efficiency.

Johnny Ng stated:

"Fraud in Hong Kong is no longer a challenge that any single institution can tackle alone—it requires collective responsibility across financial institutions, technology platforms, and society as a whole. What began as a concept has now been transformed into an operational system. This platform enables more efficient information flow, provides timely support to victims, and strengthens public awareness and prevention capabilities. We also envision this platform growing into a key anti-fraud collaboration infrastructure not only for Hong Kong but internationally."

Technology at the Core: Building a Digital Anti-Fraud Platform

The newly launched platform serves as a public-facing and institutional anti-fraud gateway powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain analytics.

Key features include:

Fraud Reporting and Risk Scanning: Users can input suspicious wallet addresses, websites, or contact details for instant risk analysis to identify potential fraud.

Structured Case Submission System: Victims can upload transaction records, screenshots, and supporting evidence to facilitate investigation and follow-up.

Blockchain Fund Flow Tracking: Advanced analytics trace fund movements to identify suspicious transaction paths and support investigators.

Cross-Institution Collaboration: The platform connects with exchanges, cybersecurity firms, and compliance organizations to enable intelligence sharing and coordinated action.

Additionally, a public information hub provides updates on emerging scam tactics, risk alerts, and educational resources to enhance public awareness and prevent fraud at its source.

For more information or to submit reports, please visit:

www.antifraudalliancehk.com

Driving Collaboration Through Technology: Z Oracle Powers Platform Deployment

In his keynote, JZ stated:

"When designing this platform, our goal was simple: to give ordinary citizens a place to instantly check suspicious situations and seek help. In the past, many victims didn't know where to turn or whether their information was useful. This platform transforms fragmented data into structured intelligence, enabling professionals to quickly understand what has happened."

He added:

"The platform integrates technical analytics with institutional networks. For example, if multiple users report the same wallet address, the system will automatically flag it as high-risk and combine this with on-chain data analysis to track fund flows. This helps relevant organizations make faster, more informed decisions. Our vision is for this platform not just to respond after fraud occurs, but to help people identify risks early and prevent losses altogether."

Building a Sustainable Anti-Fraud Ecosystem

The Alliance will continue to expand participation across sectors, including virtual asset service providers, cybersecurity firms, legal professionals, and financial institutions. By establishing long-term collaboration mechanisms, it aims to build a stable and sustainable anti-fraud ecosystem.

By combining technological capabilities with societal resources, the Alliance seeks not only to assist victims but also to reduce fraud incidents through systemic improvements and public education.