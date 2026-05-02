Dreame Technology concludes Silicon Valley showcase event

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology today concluded DREAME NEXT, the company's largest international launch event to date, following four days in San Francisco that saw the debut of its full product ecosystem, more than 100 first-in-industry technologies, and appearances from figures spanning autonomous driving, personal computing, professional sports, and academic science. The final day featured the Humanity Next scientists' forum and three new initiatives from the Yu Hao Foundation.

Over the course of the event, Dreame presented products across smart mobility, smart home appliances, personal devices, and premium personal care for the first time in a single showcase.

Highlights included the global debut of the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition rocket-powered vehicle with a 2,160-line LiDAR system. "I would say with the car you see here... put this together with the latest and best self-driving. And you have a driving machine. The world has never, ever seen before," said Sebastian Thrun, the Stanford University professor widely regarded as the father of modern autonomous vehicles and founder of Google X Lab, Udacity.

In smart home appliances, Dreame rewrote the playbook for single-function devices, introducing appliances that actively understand user behavior, environmental changes, and daily habits. The FizzFresh Pro became Dreame's the world's first refrigerator with a built-in sparkling water system, while its OxyPause low-oxygen preservation technology reduces oxygen concentration to as low as 5 percent, keeping produce fresh for up to 21 days. The N1 refrigerator will use multimodal food recognition to identify more than 1,800 ingredients and connect with wearable devices to deliver personalized dietary recommendations. The Dreame Air Conditioner X60 Series and Z Series redefine home climate with two world's first innovations—the world's first dual robotic arm air conditioner and the world's first fully embedded, integrated air conditioner—delivering precision left-right zoned airflow and seamlessly integrated spatial aesthetics.

Home entertainment and laundry were also redefined. The R8000F TV features a world-first dynamic sound engine that tracks user position in real time, delivering sound that follows the viewer. The Dreamind audio-visual smart processor optimizes each frame for a cinema-grade experience. The Z1 Embodied AI Laundry Robot uses a multi-joint robotic arm to autonomously pick up, wash, dry, and retrieve clothing.

In cleaning, the XT Combo vacuum is powered by a world-first 250,000 RPM magnetic levitation high-speed motor, delivering 420AW of suction. The X60 Pro Ultra robot vacuum features a second-generation bionic robotic arm with an 18cm mop extension, enabling it to clean closer to corners, navigate around obstacles, and reach narrow gaps that were previously out of reach.

In personal devices, Dreame's AURORA smartphone introduced modular design, advanced signal capture, and full-focal-range 200-megapixel imaging. Smart rings, pendants, watches, and glasses round out a personal ecosystem offering health management and intelligent connectivity.

In personal care, Dreame combined drying, treatment, and styling in a single product line. The AirStyle Pro HI operates at 130,000 RPM, uses app-based hair analysis to match styling modes, and handles drying, curling, straightening, and shaping in one device.

The guest roster reinforced the cross-industry scope of the event. Sebastian Thrun, widely regarded as the father of modern autonomous vehicles, attended the Drive Next vehicle launch. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined Global President Chang Xinwei on stage at Connect Next. Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade appeared at the Living Next product demonstrations.

On the final day, three distinguished experts—Turing Award Laureate and UC Berkeley Professor Emeritus David Patterson, NASA rocket scientist and board member Sylvia Acevedo, and the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at Stanford's Graduate School of Business (who also holds a professorship in economics) — come together to explore the trajectory of human technology over the next decade, tracing the arc from fundamental scientific breakthroughs to emerging questions of technology ethics and the shifting dynamics of the global landscape.

The Humanity Next forum also saw the Yu Hao Foundation announce several new initiatives: the release of the Under 35 Young Scientists Program, and the launch of SkyAxis Program 2.0, an updated innovation platform. During the forum, leading experts engaged in dialogue with SkyAxis Program members on site and connected virtually with Under 35 participants.

The commercial results behind DREAME NEXT are equally significant. In 2025, Dreame's overseas revenue accounted for nearly 80 percent of total sales, and the company has maintained a compound annual revenue growth rate of 100 percent for eight consecutive years. In North America, Q1 2026 revenue grew more than 100 percent year-on-year across multiple categories including robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless vacuums, and hair dryers. Dreame's robot vacuums now rank first in market share across 30 countries. The company's products serve more than 42 million households across 120 countries and regions, supported by over 6,500 offline stores worldwide.

"We founded Dreame on a belief that core technology is the root of everything," said Chang Xinwei, Global President of Dreame Technology. "Over four days in San Francisco, we showed what that belief produces when applied across an entire product ecosystem. DREAME NEXT is not the conclusion of a strategy. It is the first chapter of our next ten years."

For Dreame, 'Next' is not just branding. It describes what the company demonstrated over four days in San Francisco: products engineered around breakthroughs that redefine what each category can do, and an ecosystem that reshapes how people live. With its core technologies continuously compounding across industries, Dreame is writing the next chapter not only for its own business but for the future of intelligent living.

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