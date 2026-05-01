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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

May 01, 2026 | 13:36
(0) user say
The Chinese mortgage loan services provider submitted its annual report to US regulators, detailing financial performance and risk factors.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2026.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cashchina.cn as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@cashchina.cn.

By PR Newswire

CNFinance Holdings Limited

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CNFinance 20-F annual report

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