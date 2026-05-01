Multi-country campaign spotlights adult respiratory health

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with World Immunisation Week, Pfizer Singapore, together with healthcare professionals, has launched "For the Reasons that Matter", a public awareness campaign focused on adult respiratory health. Rolling out simultaneously across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, the campaign brings together medical experts and healthcare professionals to raise awareness of how serious respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, influenza, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia, can affect quality of life, independence and the ability to remain present for the people and responsibilities that matter most.

"Across all four of our markets, we are seeing a clear gap between what adults want for their health and the steps they take to protect it. Many adults care deeply about staying well, yet conversations about respiratory health are often delayed until something feels urgent. 'For the Reasons that Matter' was created to make this conversation more relevant, more human and more actionable. It is about helping adults stay well, with healthcare professionals playing a vital role in guiding those conversations," said Ms Deborah Seifert, Cluster Lead, Pfizer Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Singapore sees even greater urgency for action due to their high proportion of elderly. The country is projected to attain super-aged status in 2026, with one in four citizens aged 65 and above by 2030. In addition, pneumonia accounts for a high burden of disease, causing approximately 20% of deaths in Singapore from 2022-2024, and is one of the country's leading causes of mortality, according to the Ministry of Health Singapore.

World Immunization Week, observed annually in the last week of April, is a reminder that the science of protection has no age limit. Serious respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia, are not only childhood concerns. For adults in Singapore, particularly those managing existing health conditions or entering the decades of greatest vulnerability, they can interrupt working lives, strain families and trigger complications with lasting consequences for health and independence.

"When it comes to respiratory illness such as pneumococcal pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, many are genuinely surprised to learn how their age or underlying conditions may affect their risk profile. A regular visit to a trusted healthcare professional is the best opportunity to have that conversation, and this campaign helps create the conditions for it to happen," said Dr. Lim Wee Peng, Family Physician and Medical Director at Parkway Shenton.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful truth: adults protect their health not for health's sake alone, but for the people and the life they cannot afford to lose.

Adults, particularly those who may be at increased risk, should speak to a healthcare professional about their respiratory health and how to better protect themselves against serious respiratory illnesses such as pneumococcal pneumonia, influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.