Restore Vision reports first clinical results for vision gene therapy

The biotechnology company disclosed interim human trial data for its RV-001 optogenetic treatment aiming to restore sight in blind patients.
TOKYO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Vision Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing gene therapies for retinal disorders, today announced the interim clinical results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 first-in-human trial of RV-001 in Japan. It will present the results at two premier events on May 1, 2026 in Denver, Colorado: Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026 and the Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit, organized by the Foundation Fighting Blindness and the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University.
Presentation Details
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Event
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Date
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Presenter
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Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026
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May 1, 2026
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Elizabeth K. Messersmith, Ph.D.
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Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit
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May 1, 2026
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Yusaku Katada, M.D., Ph.D.
About RV-001
RV-001 is a gene therapy designed to restore vision in individuals with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the leading inherited cause of blindness in young adults, affecting approximately two million people worldwide. RV-001 delivers a chimeric rhodopsin — a novel photosensitive protein that combines the high sensitivity of animal rhodopsin with the self-regenerating properties of microbial rhodopsin — via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector through a single intravitreal injection. As a theoretical property when compared with conventional optogenetic approaches that rely on microbial ion channels requiring intense light or external devices, RV-001 activates native G-protein-mediated phototransduction, with the potential to enable high-sensitivity improvement in visual function under natural ambient light conditions without goggles or external devices. RV-001 is a G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)-based optogenetic therapy to enter clinical trials for all individuals with RP, regardless of the underlying genetic mutation.
Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Overview
The ongoing Phase 1/2 first-in-human trial is an open-label, dose-escalation study evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of RV-001 in individuals with advanced retinitis pigmentosa. The trial enrolled patients with no light perception (NLP) in low-dose and high-dose cohorts at a clinical site in Japan. The primary endpoint is safety; exploratory efficacy assessments include visual acuity, full-field stimulus testing (FST), and functional vision testing, including mobility tasks and table-top object recognition. The interim results will be interpreted in the context of a full study which is still in progress.
Key Clinical Findings
In the dose-escalation phase with six patients enrolled across two cohorts, RV-001 was associated with no new findings suggestive of significant safety concerns; specifically, no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). No safety or tolerability concerns were reported.
Dose-dependent trends across vision endpoints were suggested. In the high-dose cohort, all three enrolled patients progressed from no light perception (NLP) to light perception (LP) or better within one month of treatment, with one patient further reporting chart-based visual acuity measurable by the Berkeley Rudimentary Vision Test (BRVT). In the low-dose cohort, one of three patients progressed to light perception at approximately three months.
These visual acuity gains were corroborated by improvements in full-field stimulus testing (FST) and functional vision assessments, including mobility tasks and table-top object recognition. The convergence of signals across multiple independent measures suggests the possibility of biologically meaningful changes in vision.
"These interim data demonstrate that RV-001 can contribute to improvement of visual function in completely blind patients through a single injection, without any external devices," said Yusaku Katada, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Restore Vision. "What makes these results particularly encouraging is the convergence of improvement across multiple independent endpoints — visual acuity, retinal sensitivity, and real-world functional tasks — all pointing to changes in visual function that may have clinical significance. We look forward to sharing these findings with the scientific community at ARVO and the Innovation Summit."
By PR Newswire
Restore Vision Inc.