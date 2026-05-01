Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

LINCOLN, Neb., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Services, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced it has acquired Australia‑based Invision Digital Pty Ltd, the owner of the Passtab, Resitab, and Entrytab brands. Passtab, a leading school visitor, contractor, and compliance management platform, and the additional brands will operate within the Nelnet International business line, expanding Nelnet's global education technology offerings.

The acquisition further strengthens Nelnet International's ability to serve school communities with solutions that enhance safety, streamline front‑office operations, and support increasingly complex compliance requirements. Passtab is used by thousands of schools across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom and is widely recognized for its configurable, cloud‑based approach to visitor management and emergency readiness.

"Passtab is a highly respected brand in the education sector, with strong customer relationships and deep domain expertise," said David Heffernan, managing director of Nelnet International. "The team's experience and commitment to schools will be a real asset as Passtab becomes part of the broader offerings available within the Nelnet International portfolio of businesses."

Heffernan said the acquisition aligns with Nelnet's long‑term investment strategy.

"This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in high‑quality education technology that adds value to the core platforms used by our customers across the world," he said.

Laura Hunt, general manager for Passtab, said, "Joining Nelnet International is a natural evolution for Passtab. Their commitment to a best-in-class Student Information System (SIS) ecosystem provides the ideal environment for us to mature and scale. We look forward to leveraging this broader infrastructure to strengthen our services and make an even bigger difference for schools and other organizations."

In addition to being a natural business complement, Nelnet International also noted the alignment with its mission.

"What stood out to us about Passtab wasn't just the strength of the products, but the people behind them," said Wendy Demarte, Nelnet International director. "They've built a capable and deeply committed team with a thorough understanding of K-12 schools."

She added that the acquisition creates new opportunities for schools globally.

"We're genuinely excited about what this means for schools," Demarte said. "Bringing Passtab into Nelnet International gives us the opportunity to better support safer, more efficient and more confident day‑to‑day operations for school communities."