Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nelnet Business Services buys Passtab safety compliance platform

May 01, 2026 | 13:26
(0) user say
The business services firm acquired Passtab, a safety and compliance platform, to expand its digital solutions for regulated industries.

LINCOLN, Neb., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Services, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced it has acquired Australia‑based Invision Digital Pty Ltd, the owner of the Passtab, Resitab, and Entrytab brands. Passtab, a leading school visitor, contractor, and compliance management platform, and the additional brands will operate within the Nelnet International business line, expanding Nelnet's global education technology offerings.

The acquisition further strengthens Nelnet International's ability to serve school communities with solutions that enhance safety, streamline front‑office operations, and support increasingly complex compliance requirements. Passtab is used by thousands of schools across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom and is widely recognized for its configurable, cloud‑based approach to visitor management and emergency readiness.

"Passtab is a highly respected brand in the education sector, with strong customer relationships and deep domain expertise," said David Heffernan, managing director of Nelnet International. "The team's experience and commitment to schools will be a real asset as Passtab becomes part of the broader offerings available within the Nelnet International portfolio of businesses."

Heffernan said the acquisition aligns with Nelnet's long‑term investment strategy.

"This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in high‑quality education technology that adds value to the core platforms used by our customers across the world," he said.

Laura Hunt, general manager for Passtab, said, "Joining Nelnet International is a natural evolution for Passtab. Their commitment to a best-in-class Student Information System (SIS) ecosystem provides the ideal environment for us to mature and scale. We look forward to leveraging this broader infrastructure to strengthen our services and make an even bigger difference for schools and other organizations."

In addition to being a natural business complement, Nelnet International also noted the alignment with its mission.

"What stood out to us about Passtab wasn't just the strength of the products, but the people behind them," said Wendy Demarte, Nelnet International director. "They've built a capable and deeply committed team with a thorough understanding of K-12 schools."

She added that the acquisition creates new opportunities for schools globally.

"We're genuinely excited about what this means for schools," Demarte said. "Bringing Passtab into Nelnet International gives us the opportunity to better support safer, more efficient and more confident day‑to‑day operations for school communities."

By PR Newswire

Nelnet Business Services

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nelnet Business Services Passtab

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

CNFinance files 20-F annual report for fiscal 2025

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

NaaS Technology announces EGM results from April 29

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

SANY Microgrid breaks ground on solar-storage project in Romania

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

Blue launches campaign for WeSave three-year insurance plan

HKSTP signs first MoU with Singapore’s TechX at MTX 2026

HKSTP signs first MoU with Singapore’s TechX at MTX 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020