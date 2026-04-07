Wycombe Abbey expands to Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 April 2026 - Bangkok is set to strengthen its position as an emerging international education hub in Asia, as Wycombe Abbey, one of the United Kingdom's most established academic institutions, prepares to launch Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok, scheduled to open in August 2026.

(From left) Chotchawal Leetrairong, Fiona Angel, and William Vanbergen at the announcement of Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok, reinforcing Bangkok’s growing role as a regional education hub.

The project is a collaboration between Wycombe Abbey, BE Education, and Rabbit Holdings, a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, reflecting the continued expansion of global education networks into Asia and Thailand's growing relevance as a destination for international schooling.Founded in 1896 in Buckinghamshire, Wycombe Abbey is widely recognised for its academic excellence and long-standing reputation for combining rigorous British curricula, including IGCSEs and A Levels, with a holistic approach to student development. The model emphasises intellectual curiosity, leadership, and a global perspective.Wycombe Abbey also represents a rare example of a historic global institution that has successfully maintained its academic standards while expanding internationally. Its schools in Hong Kong and major cities across China have demonstrated the ability to uphold the same quality of education, driven by close collaboration and strict academic oversight from Wycombe Abbey UK. This approach ensures consistency in teaching standards, student outcomes, and the overall educational experience across its international network.The school's entry into Thailand comes amid sustained growth in the country's international education sector. Thailand currently hosts more than 250 international schools serving approximately 70,000 to 80,000 students. The market is valued at over 80 billion baht and continues to expand at an annual rate of around 10%, driven by rising demand from both Thai and expatriate families seeking globally recognised education pathways.Bangkok's appeal as an education destination is supported by its quality of life, safety, regional connectivity, and relatively competitive cost of living, positioning the city as a potential regional hub for international families.Wycombe Abbey's international network already spans Hong Kong and multiple cities in China, including Changzhou, Hangzhou, and Nanjing. Bangkok will serve as one of its newest strategic locations, with further expansion planned in Singapore and South Korea, strengthening cross-border academic connections and student mobility within Asia.William Vanbergen, Founder and Chairman of BE Education and Chairman of the Wycombe Abbey International Advisory Board, said the expansion represents more than a geographic extension."Wycombe Abbey isn't just expanding. It is bringing one of the UK's most respected educational traditions into Asia, while creating a multi-campus network that connects students across locations through shared experiences and collaboration," he said.Chotchawal Leetrairong, representing BTS Group Holdings and serving as financial advisor, said the investment aligns with a broader vision of urban development."World-class education is a fundamental component of a global city. Our investment reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening Bangkok's position by supporting international education, talent attraction, and economic development," he said.Fiona Angel, Founding Executive Headteacher of Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok, said the school will focus on developing well-rounded students equipped for a rapidly evolving global environment.The school will offer a continuous 15-year education pathway from Nursery to Year 13 (ages 2–18), with both day and boarding options. Boarding will remain a central element of the educational model, designed to foster independence, responsibility, and leadership within a structured learning community.Located near Thana City on Bangna-Trad Road, the campus will span over 66 acres, positioning it among the largest international school campuses in Bangkok. Facilities will include an Olympic-standard swimming pool, FIFA-standard football field, tennis and golf facilities, basketball courts, a full athletics track, and a 1,000-seat stadium, supporting both academic and co-curricular development.The combination of Wycombe Abbey's academic reputation and the school's strategic location is expected to further strengthen Bangkok's position as an emerging Asian education hub. Situated just 10 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, the campus offers convenient regional access for international families, while its high-quality boarding facilities are designed to meet the needs of students and parents across Asia. This positioning is expected to attract a growing number of families seeking world-class education within the region.Wycombe Abbey has consistently delivered strong academic outcomes. Over the past decade, 28% of its graduates have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge, with many progressing to leading universities worldwide. Across its international network, 38% of students in its Hong Kong and China campuses have been admitted to QS Top 10 universities, while 74% have gained entry to QS Top 50 institutions globally.With its established academic track record, international network, and large-scale campus, Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok aims to position itself as a leading provider of British-curriculum education in Southeast Asia, while contributing to Bangkok's long-term development as a global education destination.For more information, please visit https://wycombeabbeyinternational.com/schools/bangkok/https://wycombeabbeyinternational.com/schools/bangkok/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.