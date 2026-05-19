Knowledge Exchange 2026 explores how artistic intelligence shapes human achievement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - As artificial intelligence (AI) sweeps across the globe, how should humanity redefine the core competencies needed to shape the future? Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and organised by AFTEC, Knowledge Exchange 2026—Artistic Intelligence: Shaping Human Achievement opens today for two days at Hong Kong's newest cultural landmark—the East Kowloon Cultural Centre—marking the venue's first major international arts education event. As a flagship annual initiative of the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project, the forum has attracted nearly 260 educators, artists and stakeholders to explore how creative teaching and learning can inspire learning, spark creativity and nurture talent, laying the foundation for a better future.

Bringing Together Education and Cultural Leaders to Build a Cross-Disciplinary Creative Network



The opening ceremony was officiated by Ms Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture & Sports Cluster; Community Engagement), The Hong Kong Jockey Club.



In her opening speech, Ms Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture & Sports Cluster; Community Engagement), The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: "The Club has been supporting the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project since 2021. The results have been truly encouraging. The programme has strengthened participating students' understanding of and care for others, while deepening their interest in arts and interdisciplinary learning. With the second phase now underway, we look forward to further supporting the growth and transformation of students and teachers."



The opening ceremony also featured Prelude in Light, Sound & Video, a multimedia work created by students of the School of Theatre and Entertainment Arts at The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA), setting the stage for the forum and showcasing the creative potential of the younger generation.



Ms Lynn Yau, Chief Executive Officer of AFTEC and Project Director of the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project, said: "In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, we need to redefine the unique value of humanity more than ever. AFTEC has always been committed to training teachers and creative practitioners, nurturing the '5Cs' core competencies—Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Contribution—through systematic teaching strategies. By integrating creative learning into school curricula, we nurture a new generation equipped with resilience and problem-solving skills, while actively building a cross-disciplinary learning network. We are deeply grateful for the vision and support of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and the participation of our partners from various sectors, allowing us to collaboratively shape human achievement through Artistic Intelligence and mould the future with creativity."



Redefining AI — Nurturing Irreplaceable "first-class humans"



The highlight of the forum's first day was the first cross-city dialogue, a keynote entitled Creative Cities, Creative Mindsets: Bath, Hong Kong, New Delhi. Ms Kate Cross MBE, Director of The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath, United Kingdom; Ms Jigyasa Labroo, CEO and Co-founder of Slam Out Loud, New Delhi, India; Professor Anna CY Chan, Director of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; and Ms Lynn Yau, Chief Executive Officer of AFTEC, delivered the keynote together. The four creative visionaries highlighted that Artistic Intelligence is an indispensable competency for humanity in the age of AI, and shared how global frameworks can be adapted to local practice across the three cities' distinctive educational and cultural ecosystems to cultivate young people's imagination, empathy and meaning-making — core competencies for navigating an ever-changing future.



Ms Kate Cross introduced the School Without Walls programme, a groundbreaking initiative that immerses students in cultural venues for seven weeks, significantly enhancing their writing, emotional expression, and self-directed learning abilities. Ms Jigyasa Labroo shared Slam Out Loud's work, which, through over 100 hours of arts-based social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, has successfully boosted the confidence, curiosity, and emotional regulation of 700,000 children across two Indian states. Professor Anna CY Chan, from the macro perspective of higher education and talent cultivation, emphasised the bridging role of Artistic Intelligence between professional arts training and primary/secondary creative education. Ms Lynn Yau showcased how the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project transforms artists into "Teaching Artists," shifting schools' vision from "Arts Provisioned" towards being "Arts Empowered," enabling Hong Kong students to demonstrate stronger vitality in cross-disciplinary learning.



The session also featured internationally acclaimed arts educator Professor Anne Bamford OBE, FCGI, Director of the International Research Agency; Professor Anne Mette Hjort, Director of The Research Centre for Creative Arts and Public Value, The Education University of Hong Kong; Victor Kwok, Deputy Research Director of Our Hong Kong Foundation and Committee Member of the All-China Youth Federation; and Ms Heidi Lee, Executive Director of Hong Kong Ballet, as respondents. They offered diverse perspectives from policy research, cultural promotion and professional development, exploring how the arts and creativity can nurture outstanding talent of the future through structured and sustainable educational approaches in Hong Kong.



Collaborative Workshops—From Theory to Practice



The forum also featured collaborative workshops, where participants experienced first-hand how educational visions can be translated into practical teaching plans in an interactive setting.



In today's (15 May) sessions, Creative Classroom LIVE!, led by teaching teams from Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School and Tuen Mun Government Primary School, brought authentic teaching plans to life in the theatre, allowing participants to experience the transformative power of creativity in local schools' setting. Professor Anne Bamford OBE, FCGI, Director of the International Research Agency, facilitated the session The How Factor Lab: Designing Arts-rich Learning that Lasts?, discussing how the arts can be incorporated into education through sustainable policy and teaching strategies to establish a long-term and stable creative ecosystem in schools and communities.



Day Two Highlights — The Many Dimensions of Artistic Intelligence



On the second day of the forum (16 May), discussions will build upon the first day's highlights and continue to delve deeper into the theme of Artistic Intelligence. In the keynote The Real AI: Artistic Intelligence and the Future of Human Potential, Professor Anne Bamford OBE, FCGI, Director of the International Research Agency, will discuss how the integrated development of personal cognitive, creative, social and digital capabilities can unlock human potential and shape a new generation equipped with innovation and adaptability, calling on education systems, cultural institutions and communities to collaborate in ensuring that young people maintain their unique edge in the age of AI.



Two collaborative workshops will also take place. School Without Walls: Changing Sites of Learning, led by Ms Kate Cross MBE, Director of The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath, United Kingdom, will demonstrate how learning spaces can be extended beyond school campuses to curate meaningful and personalised arts education experiences through the School Without Walls programme. What if We All Had a Voice? The Possibilities of the Arts in Social-Emotional Learning, led by Ms Jigyasa Labroo, CEO and Co-founder of Slam Out Loud, New Delhi, India, will share how locally rooted curriculum resources that address social issues can be developed to empower children to use creativity to tackle life and societal challenges and to weave their dreams.



Mutual Growth—Frontline Teachers and Artists Share Their Journeys and Learning



The forum also invited schools and creative practitioners from the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project to share their practical experiences. In the panel discussion From Traditional to Creative Teaching, Vice Principal Kiley Tse of Ho Lap Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen), Ms Katherine Ip of Hong Kong and Macau Lutheran Church Primary School, and Ms Jourdan Wong of Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School will share insights and explore the far-reaching impact of creative teaching and learning on teachers' personal growth, students, the learning environment, and the overall creative learning culture of schools.



Another panel discussion, From Introspective Artists to Communicative Teaching Artists, features creative practitioners Ms Grace Cheng; Reds Cheung of Laichankee; Ms Cally Yip of Passoverdance; and Ms Priscilla Lai, Lead Creative Practitioner of the AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project. Their sharing proves that the Project's collaborative model not only benefits schools—teachers' and creative practitioners' artistic practices are also nourished through the teaching process, fostering mutual growth and grooming the community of practice of teaching artists in Hong Kong.



Creative Learning Arts Awards — Celebrating Local Education Transformation



To showcase the Project's impact over the years, the forum will host the Creative Learning Arts Awards ceremony, recognising outstanding schools, teachers and creative practitioners, and celebrating the remarkable progress of the local education community in advancing creative thinking and whole-person development.



For more information, please visit:



AFTEC Jockey Club Creative Futures Project: https://creativefutures.aftec.hk/home-en/



Knowledge Exchange 2026—Artistic Intelligence: Shaping Human Achievement: https://creativefutures.aftec.hk/knowledge-exchange/ke2026/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.