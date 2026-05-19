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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

V-Green partners with Philippine authorities and businesses to advance EV infrastructure

May 19, 2026 | 14:12
(0) user say
V-Green signed MOUs with the Provincial Government of Bataan and Clean Fuel in the Philippines to advance large-scale electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - V-GREEN, the global charging infrastructure development company, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Provincial Government of Bataan and Clean Fuel, one of the leading independent fuel companies in the Philippines, to expand EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure in high-traffic areas across the provinces of Bataan and Cavite. These initiatives support V-GREEN's long-term goal of delivering a more convenient ownership experience for both electric car and electric two-wheeler users, helping accelerate EV adoption in the Philippines.

Representatives of V-GREEN and the Bataan Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in the Philippines.

Representatives of V-GREEN and the Bataan Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in the Philippines.


Under the MOU, V-GREEN and the Provincial Government of Bataan will collaborate on the planning, deployment, and operation of a province-wide EV charging network. This network will cover one city and 11 municipalities, positioning Bataan as a leading model for EV adoption in the Philippines.

Specifically, V-GREEN targets the deployment of 600 charging stations and 1,200 battery swapping stations across Bataan. The company will be responsible for the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of the charging network, while the Provincial Government of Bataan will facilitate permits, endorse strategic locations, and coordinate with local government units.

In parallel, V-GREEN has also signed an MOU with Clean Fuel to explore the development of EV charging stations at high-traffic fuel stations in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

As one of the leading independent fuel companies in the Philippines, with a network of more than 100 stations across Luzon, Clean Fuel also shares V-GREEN's vision of promoting greener mobility and enhancing the customer experience. The collaboration will focus on identifying suitable locations and the potential integration of EV infrastructure into Clean Fuel's existing retail network, making charging more convenient by allowing users to charge at familiar stops along their journeys.

The new agreements lay important groundwork for VinFast's upcoming launch of electric scooters in the Philippines, ensuring battery swapping infrastructure availability from day one. At the same time, the expanded charging network will continue enhancing convenience for existing VinFast electric car users, contributing to a more comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the country.

Representatives of V-GREEN and Clean Fuel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand EV charging infrastructure across key high-traffic areas in the Philippines.

Representatives of V-GREEN and Clean Fuel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand EV charging infrastructure across key high-traffic areas in the Philippines.

Hon. Jose Enrique S. Garcia III, Governor of Bataan, said: "This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility in our province. By working with V-GREEN, we are building the foundation for an EV ecosystem that promotes innovation, strengthens environmental responsibility, and prioritizes long-term development."

Nguyen Anh Quynh, Global CEO of V-GREEN, said: "Expanding EV infrastructure requires both scale and accessibility. Through our partnerships with government and private sector stakeholders, we are building a charging network that supports real-world usage and makes electric mobility more practical for Filipino drivers."

V-GREEN was founded by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong, with the goal of investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to support VinFast's global expansion, with the Philippines identified as one of its key markets. By expanding infrastructure at both the national and local levels, V-GREEN continues to reinforce its pioneering role in making EV charging and battery swapping more accessible, widespread, and practical for Filipino consumers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By V-Green

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TagTag:
V-GREEN Charging infrastructure development Memoranda of Understanding Battery swapping infrastructure

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