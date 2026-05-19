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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gardens by the Bay unveils two new Disney-themed family experiences

May 19, 2026 | 11:43
(0) user say
Singapore's Gardens by the Bay announced two new Disney-themed experiences for families this June, including character topiaries and outdoor fun inspired by Winnie the Pooh and friends.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - This June, Singapore's iconic horticultural attraction Gardens by the Bay invites families to step into two delightful Disney-themed experiences. Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Floral Fantasy with new topiary displays, while the flagship Children's Festival 2026 featuring Disney's Winnie the Pooh takes over Supertree Grove with outdoor installations and play areas. Gardens by the Bay was also named the third top attraction in the world in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best 2026.

Disney Garden of Wonder

Following its successful debut in 2024, Disney Garden of Wonder (迪士尼奇妙花园）is back at Floral Fantasy with new topiary displays and dioramas of beloved Disney and Pixar characters. For the first time, the 2026 edition of Disney Garden of Wonder will introduce displays of Disney Princess heroines Rapunzel, Belle and Jasmine. In another first, topiary versions of Frozen's Anna and Elsa will also preside over an enchanting snowy landscape, brought to life through floral artistry and themed lighting that imagines a frost-kissed world of wonder.

Visitors can look forward to 23 topiary characters across six themed zones, including fan favourites such as: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey; Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5; as well as Hundred Acre Wood pals like Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger. Rounding out the journey is a uniquely Singaporean finale, where visitors can snap playful photos with displays of Disney characters reimagined in local settings, alongside famed hawker fare such as laksa and teh tarik.

With its blend of floral artistry, familiar characters and magical storytelling, Disney Garden of Wonder offers families a visually rich journey that appeals across generations during the upcoming school holidays.

Disney Garden of Wonder will run from 8 June 2026 to 14 March 2027.

Children's Festival 2026 featuring Disney's Winnie the Pooh

The free Children's Festival is back at Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove this June holidays, celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh and the beloved bear's enduring message to be kind, stay curious, and keep a little honey in your heart.

Highlights include:
  • The Hundred Acre Glide, inspired by the Hundred Acre Wood – the first zipline in Singapore themed after Disney's Winnie the Pooh. Featuring a treehouse-style installation, children can glide 16 metres across the festival grounds against the backdrop of the Supertrees.
  • The Sweetest Drops, inspired by Winnie the Pooh –this honeycomb-themed ball pit is inspired by Pooh's search for his favourite snack, honey, which often turns into an adventure.
  • The Brave Logs, inspired by Piglet – balance across planks and "tree stumps" in this quick-footed adventure that encourages children to summon their courage and take things one step at a time.
  • The Enchanted Meadows, inspired by Eeyore – slow down and enjoy gentle see-saws in this play area themed after a breezy field of flowers.
  • The Joyful Puddles, inspired by Tigger – drawing from Tigger's energetic personality, these "puddle" trampolines are perfect for a day of bouncing fun in the sun.
Pooh's Grand Friendship Party inflatable march

For the first time in Southeast Asia, Gardens by the Bay will be presenting a march into Supertree Grove with super-sized inflatables up to seven metres in height. Titled "Pooh's Grand Friendship Party", visitors of all ages may join in this lively song and dance twice on Saturdays, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for the entire family.

There is even more to explore, from a special Disney-themed retail pop-up to carnival games.

Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival runs from May 30 to June 21 and admission is free.

For more information on Garden of Wonder and Children's Festival, please visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg.

Disney Garden of Wonder

Date: Monday, 8 June 2026 to Sunday, 14 March 2027
Time: 10.00am to 9.00pm
Venue: Floral Fantasy, Gardens by the Bay
Details: Tickets are priced at SGD$24 for adults and SGD$16 for children. Tickets are available at https://ticket.gardensbythebay.com.sg/.

Children's Festival 2026 featuring Disney's Winnie the Pooh

Date: Saturday 30 May to Sunday, 21 June 2026
Time: 10.00am to 9.00pm
Venue: Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay
Details: Admission is free

Pooh's Grand Friendship Party inflatable march
Date Time
30 May 2026 3.30PM
6 June 2026
13 June 2026
20 June 2026		 3.30PM and 5.30PM

Venue: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Getting here: Take the MRT to Bayfront station or Gardens by the Bay station. Alternatively, drop off at the Main Arrival or Bayfront Plaza carpark via taxi or ride-hailing service. More information available here.

http://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Gardens by the Bay

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Gardens Gardens by the Bay Disney-themed family experiences

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