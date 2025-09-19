WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

HONG KONG SAR / CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 -("WRISE" or "the Group"), one of Asia's fastest-growing wealth management firms, announced today the official opening of WRISE Academy Office in Changsha, Hunan province, marking a significant step in its continued expansion in mainland China. This is WRISE Academy's second location following the successful launch of its Shenzhen office in March this year, which generated substantial industry demand. The new location underscores WRISE's commitment to provide high-net-worth individuals and wealth management elites in Central China to drive breakthroughs in the wealth management industry.As a flagship initiative of WRISE Prestige Hong Kong to nurture wealth management talents, WRISE Academy has successfully trained more than 100 undergraduates, graduates, and working professionals since its inception. Through a rigorous selection process, nearly 50% of its trainees have successfully achieved career transitions, evolving from Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) or entry-level professionals into highly competent Independent Wealth Consultants (IWCs), with significant improvements in both compensation and professional ranking.Since its launch, WRISE Academy has hosted more than 40 seminars and thematic programs in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, attracting over 300 industry elites. The programme line-up brings together over 20 seasoned industry experts with an average of over 20 years of industry experience across core sectors including wealth management, securities, private equity, trusts, and family offices. They continue to provide participants with valuable industry insights, resource connections, and skills enhancement., said, "The launch of our Changsha office is a key milestone in our long-term China strategy. As an economic and cultural hub of Central China, Changsha offers rich talent resources and a favourable policy environment, providing an ideal platform for us to better serve mainland entrepreneurs and wealth management professionals."WRISE Academy consistently emphasises the professionalism and international recognition of its courses. It has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) to introduce the Fundamentals of Alternative Investments (FAI) programme and a series of micro-certification courses to WRISE Academy, covering topics such as private debt, digital assets, real estate, and private equity. These initiatives are designed to help participants quickly grasp global market trends and practical skills, giving them a competitive edge in career development.With the opening of its Changsha office, WRISE will actively pursue strategic partnerships with local chambers of commerce, enterprise associations, and financial industry organisations to foster joint research and co-innovation, promoting standardisation and professional excellence of the wealth management industry.Moving forward, WRISE Academy will continue to expand its service network in mainland China. After expanding its presence into the Pearl River Delta and Central China this year, WRISE Academy is now setting its sights on South China, West China, and the Taiwan region. These regional hubs will work in synergy with its Hong Kong office to build a Greater China knowledge and advisory network that empowers both affluent clients and wealth advisers.added, "We are committed to establishing WRISE Academy as a talent development platform for the family office industry in Asia, while actively participating in shaping industry standards to elevate the overall quality and competitiveness of wealth management services in the region."As a regional core hub, Changsha boasts four key advantages: wealth concentration, industrial financing, institutional channels, and talent supply. However, it lacks a systematic international wealth management framework. By transplanting Hong Kong's mature standards and extensive practical experience to Changsha, WRISE Academy fills the gap in family office and wealth-talent training while replicating the successful Shenzhen model. The initiative will cultivate a first wave of wealth professionals in central China who combine international perspective with Asian-market expertise.

