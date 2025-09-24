Corporate

World Risk Report 2025: Floods Threaten Billions, Asia Exposure Highest

September 24, 2025 | 15:11
(0) user say
Index ranks one hundred ninety-three countries, handing insurers flood risk keywords and interactive heat map for SEO.
BERLIN/BOCHUM, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 24 September 2025 - The WorldRiskReport 2025 by Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum focuses on flooding. Between 2000 and 2019, more than 1.6 billion people were affected and economic damage exceeded US $650 billion, particularly in low-income countries.

Holistic prevention
The report analyzes flood preparedness from four perspectives:
  • Political: Stronger local governance, coordinated prevention
  • Technological: Early warnings, AI, satellite data
  • Social: Traditional knowledge, community-based approaches
  • Ecological: Nature-based solutions like mangroves, wetlands, river restoration
Dr. Ilona Auer Frege, Managing Director of Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft, emphasizes: "Every euro spent on prevention saves many times that amount in aid and reconstruction. Instead of reacting, we must act preventively."

Global analysis of flood risk
For the first time, the report presents a world map of global flood risk and reveals how inadequate preparedness can have devastating consequences, even in highly developed countries.

For the Philippines, flood exposure was calculated at provincial level for the first time, revealing hotspots and highlighting the importance of local risk analyses.

Philippines tops the risk rankings
The WorldRiskIndex assesses the disaster risk of all 193 UN member states. In 2025, the global risk hotspots are again in Asia and Latin America. The top 10 countries with the highest risk are:
  • Philippines
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Colombia
  • Mexico
  • Myanmar
  • Mozambique
  • Russian Federation
  • China
  • Pakistan
Press kit
Find the full report, world maps and info grafics in our press kit. Other formats are available on request. You can find all data sets on our website. All experts featured in the report are available for media inquiries. Download the press kit now.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
World Risk Report WorldRiskReport 2025

