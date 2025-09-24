World Risk Report 2025: Floods Threaten Billions, Asia Exposure Highest

Political: Stronger local governance, coordinated prevention

Technological: Early warnings, AI, satellite data

Social: Traditional knowledge, community-based approaches

Ecological: Nature-based solutions like mangroves, wetlands, river restoration

Philippines

India

Indonesia

Colombia

Mexico

Myanmar

Mozambique

Russian Federation

China

Pakistan

BERLIN/BOCHUM, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 24 September 2025 - The WorldRiskReport 2025 by Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft and the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict at Ruhr University Bochum focuses on flooding. Between 2000 and 2019, more than 1.6 billion people were affected and economic damage exceeded US $650 billion, particularly in low-income countries.Holistic preventionThe report analyzes flood preparedness from four perspectives:Dr. Ilona Auer Frege, Managing Director of Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft, emphasizes:Global analysis of flood riskFor the first time, the report presents a world map of global flood risk and reveals how inadequate preparedness can have devastating consequences, even in highly developed countries.For the Philippines, flood exposure was calculated at provincial level for the first time, revealing hotspots and highlighting the importance of local risk analyses.Philippines tops the risk rankingsThe WorldRiskIndex assesses the disaster risk of all 193 UN member states. In 2025, the global risk hotspots are again in Asia and Latin America. The top 10 countries with the highest risk are:Press kitFind the full report, world maps and info grafics in our press kit. Other formats are available on request. You can find all data sets on our website. All experts featured in the report are available for media inquiries. Download the press kit now.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.