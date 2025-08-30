Corporate

Wesley School Marches for Unity on National Day

August 30, 2025 | 19:58
(0) user say
Twelve hundred students in sixty costumes parade flags and dialect songs as parents weep while diversity becomes the loudest anthem.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Wesley Methodist School launches a special commemorative book set, Anthology of Poems – Voices of Patriotism and Unity – The Recipe for Malaysia's Success, a collection written by its teachers and students to honour the spirit of Malaysia.

The launch, officiated by YB Wong Kah Woh, Deputy Minister of Education, marks not only the unveiling of these inspiring works but also the celebration of a nation built on inclusivity, diversity, and unbreakable unity. YB Wong, whose message is also featured in the book, graced the occasion with his presence, underlining the significance of patriotism in shaping the future of Malaysia.

In his address, YB Wong also highlighted the importance of a holistic curriculum that develops well-rounded students. He emphasised that education should extend beyond academic achievement to include patriotism, digital and financial literacy, social-emotional learning, and entrepreneurship.

In conjunction with the National Day celebration, Wesley Methodist Schools across Peninsular Malaysia organised a series of activities to foster patriotism and unity among students and teachers:
  • Wesley Methodist School Penang (International): A Patriotic Unity Run was held symbolising shared pride and patriotism among the students and their teachers.
  • Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (Private): Students participated in choral speaking, sajak recitation, patriotic singing, and came dressed in traditional attire to showcase Malaysia's cultural richness.
  • Wesley Methodist School Klang (Private): The school highlighted cultural inclusion through song and dance performances, traditional games, and team activities such as coconut bowling, encouraging camaraderie and festive spirit.
These meaningful activities complemented the book launch, reflecting Wesley Methodist Schools' ongoing commitment to nurturing not only academic growth but also national identity, values of inclusivity, and love for the country.
http://wms-school.edu.my

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wesley Methodist School

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wesley National Day Wesley Methodist School

