Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Voicecomm Secures RMB 300 Million Elderly Care Contract

February 09, 2026 | 20:12
(0) user say
The technology company won a major artificial intelligence elderly care project worth three hundred million yuan, supporting China's growing silver economy sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd. ("Voicecomm Technology" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2495.HK), one of the leading enterprises in Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CoAI), is pleased to announce that it has successfully won the bid for the "South Sichuan Intelligent Valley AI Vertical Large Model Innovation Platform (川南智谷人工智能垂直大模型創新平台)- Silver Economy Construction and Operation Project" in Neijiang City, Sichuan Province. The total contract value is close to 300 million RMB, including approximately RMB 150 million for the initial platform construction costs; and approximately RMB 140 million for medium- to long-term project operation costs. This indicates that Voicecomm Technology has successfully established a full-stack service closed loop of "construction + operation". This project marks a significant breakthrough for the Company in pioneering the new strategic track of "AI + healthcare" and represents its first replicable city-level smart elderly care benchmark project.

According to report from iResearch, as the end of 2024, China's population aged 60 and above has exceeded 310 million, accounting for 22.0% of the total population. As the first city-level AI elderly care project, this not only affirms Voicecomm Technology's position in the "AI + Elderly Care" sector but also signals a new trend in government investment towards smart elderly care—shifting from infrastructure construction to pursuing effective operational services.

Sun Qi, Founder and Executive Director of Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd., said: "China is accelerating into a phase of deep aging, and the needs of hundreds of millions of elderly people constitute a vast blue ocean. Faced with the challenges of an aging society today, we aim to leverage artificial intelligence technology to explore a new, scientifically-driven path for elderly care. The Neijiang project is our first demonstration project in the healthcare sector. Its core lies not in stacking hardware but in using AI as the engine to make elderly care services truly intelligent and smooth, thereby enhancing the quality of life and dignity of the elderly. We hope to build this project into a replicable model for more cities to learn from."

This project is expected to become a powerful engine for activating the silver economy in Neijiang City. Guided by national Smart Elderly Care policies, the project is anticipated to drive an annual output value exceeding 1 billion RMB in the local elderly care service industry and create a large number of job opportunities. By establishing a unified smart health and elderly care service platform, the project will strive to build a "15-minute elderly care service circle," achieving deep integration between technology and people's livelihoods.

Since its establishment in 2005, Voicecomm Technology has been committed to the research and application of Conversational Artificial Intelligence and unified communications technologies. Its solutions cover multiple scenarios in fields such as city management and administration, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and energy management. This successful bid once again unveils Voicecomm Technology's commitment to promoting technological progress and social development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Voicecomm Voicecomm Technology Co elderly care

Related Contents

Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

How should Vietnam prepare for a future of aged society in 2035?

How should Vietnam prepare for a future of aged society in 2035?

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

Bora Pharmaceuticals Sponsors Berkeley Dialogue in Taipei

Bora Pharmaceuticals Sponsors Berkeley Dialogue in Taipei

ANE Cayman Privatization Completed

ANE Cayman Privatization Completed

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Bayer Consumer Brands

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

Asia Coach Launches SME Business Programme

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

XTransfer Identifies SME Cross-Border Payment Gaps

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

YF Life Offers Concert Ticket Prize Draw

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020