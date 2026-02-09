Voicecomm Secures RMB 300 Million Elderly Care Contract

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd. ("Voicecomm Technology" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2495.HK), one of the leading enterprises in Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CoAI), is pleased to announce that it has successfully won the bid for the "South Sichuan Intelligent Valley AI Vertical Large Model Innovation Platform (川南智谷人工智能垂直大模型創新平台)- Silver Economy Construction and Operation Project" in Neijiang City, Sichuan Province. The total contract value is close to 300 million RMB, including approximately RMB 150 million for the initial platform construction costs; and approximately RMB 140 million for medium- to long-term project operation costs. This indicates that Voicecomm Technology has successfully established a full-stack service closed loop of "construction + operation". This project marks a significant breakthrough for the Company in pioneering the new strategic track of "AI + healthcare" and represents its first replicable city-level smart elderly care benchmark project.



According to report from iResearch, as the end of 2024, China's population aged 60 and above has exceeded 310 million, accounting for 22.0% of the total population. As the first city-level AI elderly care project, this not only affirms Voicecomm Technology's position in the "AI + Elderly Care" sector but also signals a new trend in government investment towards smart elderly care—shifting from infrastructure construction to pursuing effective operational services.



Sun Qi, Founder and Executive Director of Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd., said: "China is accelerating into a phase of deep aging, and the needs of hundreds of millions of elderly people constitute a vast blue ocean. Faced with the challenges of an aging society today, we aim to leverage artificial intelligence technology to explore a new, scientifically-driven path for elderly care. The Neijiang project is our first demonstration project in the healthcare sector. Its core lies not in stacking hardware but in using AI as the engine to make elderly care services truly intelligent and smooth, thereby enhancing the quality of life and dignity of the elderly. We hope to build this project into a replicable model for more cities to learn from."



This project is expected to become a powerful engine for activating the silver economy in Neijiang City. Guided by national Smart Elderly Care policies, the project is anticipated to drive an annual output value exceeding 1 billion RMB in the local elderly care service industry and create a large number of job opportunities. By establishing a unified smart health and elderly care service platform, the project will strive to build a "15-minute elderly care service circle," achieving deep integration between technology and people's livelihoods.



Since its establishment in 2005, Voicecomm Technology has been committed to the research and application of Conversational Artificial Intelligence and unified communications technologies. Its solutions cover multiple scenarios in fields such as city management and administration, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and energy management. This successful bid once again unveils Voicecomm Technology's commitment to promoting technological progress and social development.

