Zero-Emission Tech Shapes Urban Living's Future

In 2025, Vietnam marked a pivotal moment in its economic trajectory. Amid persistent global uncertainties, the country recorded GDP growth of 8.02%. Vietnam's economic scale also reached a new threshold, with GDP estimated at approximately USD 514 billion and GDP per capita surpassing USD 5,000, officially elevating the country into the upper-middle-income category. Notably, Vietnam led ASEAN in growth momentum, reinforcing Vietnam's rising profile as a resilient and increasingly attractive destination for long-term global capital.

As an economy reaches a new stage of development, the central question is no longer how fast it can grow, but how well it can sustain that growth over time. The development trajectories of many countries show that crossing an income threshold often brings complex structural pressures: Mounting strain on urban infrastructure, environmental degradation, and higher expectations for quality of life.In this context, traditional growth models, those that prioritize short-term economic returns, begin to reveal their limitations. What emerges instead is a clear demand for development paradigms in which economic performance, environmental resilience, and social value are conceived together from the outset, rather than treated as sequential or secondary considerations.For Vietnam, this transition is particularly significant as global capital flows increasingly favor ESG-aligned markets, and urban residents shift from a focus on asset ownership to a more holistic pursuit of living quality and long-term wellbeing. Real estate, therefore, is no longer simply a supply-and-demand equation, but a foundational platform for shaping lifestyles, communities, and sustainable urban ecosystems.It is precisely within this structural shift that Vinhomes Green Paradise is positioned as a forward-looking benchmark, reflecting the long-term vision of Vinhomes to develop real estate on an "ESG++ from the ground up" foundation, where sustainability is not an added feature, but the core architecture that underpins enduring economic and social value.Many believe that Vinhomes Green Paradise is a "new wonder" of modern society, bringing together a rare convergence of forward-looking planning, contemporary living standards, and visionary development. Yet beyond its scale or sophistication, its very location is a wonder in itself. It is a place where human intelligence and capability are applied not to dominate nature, but to collaborate with it, leveraging an irreplaceable "forest-backed, sea-facing" setting that cannot be replicated, while preserving, restoring, and ultimately giving back to the natural environment.Among more than 90 submissions from across the globe, New7Wonders selected Vinhomes Green Paradise as the first project worldwide to receive the "Official Participant" certification in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign."This is a truly exceptional project," said Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the global campaign. "Vinhomes Green Paradise is a 'precious jewel', a place that is exceptional for living, working, and enjoying life. The project symbolizes the kind of cities that dare to dream, dare to pave new paths, and dare to break boundaries to realize a future where nature, community, and growth coexist in harmony."According to him, this spirit is exactly what the world is seeking in the cities of tomorrow.After personally visiting the site in Can Gio, Jean-Paul de la Fuente identified the project's geography as its most irreplaceable asset. Spanning 2,870 hectares, Vinhomes Green Paradise is uniquely positioned between two globally significant ecosystems. To the front lies the vast Pacific Ocean, with 121 kilometers of coastline. Behind it stretches the 75,000-hectare Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, recognized by UNESCO.At the heart of the megacity sits an 800-hectare saltwater lagoon, the largest of its kind in the world, functioning as a natural ecological regulator, a "green heart" sustaining biodiversity, climate balance, and urban vitality.Unlike many coastal developments around the world, nature here is not reduced to a backdrop. It is treated as a living heritage, actively preserved and regenerated through dedicated mangrove restoration funds that protect not only the project, but also the ecological shield of Ho Chi Minh City.While many global developments aim to comply with ESG standards, Vinhomes Green Paradise goes further, introducing an ESG++ model built on five pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, Regeneration, and Adaptation.This approach reflects a paradigm shift in urban development. Cities of the future must not merely "do less harm". They must actively give back to nature and society.Jean-Paul emphasized the importance of this vision: "Future sustainable cities must not 'take' from nature, they must 'give back,' helping restore and nurture the planet."This regenerative mindset is embedded from the earliest stages of construction. Advanced K-DPM technology transforms dredged soft mud into durable construction material, completely eliminating waste discharge into the environment, a breakthrough in large-scale coastal development.If nature is the soul of Vinhomes Green Paradise, technology is its invisible nervous system. The entire megacity is designed to operate on 100% clean energy, sourced from offshore wind turbines located 20 kilometers from shore and large-scale solar systems. Transportation within the city and connections to central Ho Chi Minh City are oriented toward zero emissions, supported by electric mobility and high-speed rail.IoT, AI, and Big Data platforms operate continuously to monitor environmental quality, optimize energy use, and provide early warnings for climate-related risks, ensuring resilience in an era of increasing uncertainty.One of the core criteria of the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign is placing people at the heart of urban design. At Vinhomes Green Paradise, this principle is elevated further: Residents are not passive beneficiaries, but active co-creatorsof the city.The megacity features globally scaled cultural and lifestyle landmarks, including a 122-hectare entertainment complex, the 7-hectare Blue Waves Theatre with 5,000 seats, an outdoor performance plaza for 60,000 people, two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Tiger Woods and Robert Trent Jones, a 108-story tower among the world's top 10 tallest, and the Cosmo Bay night-time economy hub.Healthcare, education, and lifelong wellbeing are equally prioritized, with Vinmec healthcare partnering with Cleveland Clinic (USA), Vinschool and Brighton College (UK) in education, and Vin New Horizon redefining senior living. Together, they form an ecosystem where human potential is continuously nurtured.Residents also play a direct role in environmental stewardship, participating in biodiversity monitoring, mangrove planting, waste sorting, and adopting electric mobility, becoming true "ecological ambassadors" of Can Gio.For Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Vinhomes Green Paradise represents far more than an urban project."The project is positioned as a powerful symbol of Vietnam's national aspirations and its determination to assert its place on the global stage. What was seen on site is only a small part of a much larger vision," he said.Reflecting on the impact of previous New7Wonders campaigns, he noted: "The previous two campaigns, 'New7Wonders of the World' and 'New7Wonders of Nature', both generated what researchers call the 'Wonder Effect,' significantly boosting the economies and societies of the winning destinations."Drawing a parallel with Ha Long Bay, he added that he truly believe Vinhomes Green Paradise can achieve something similar, but on an even larger scale, competing directly with iconic cities around the world."As Jean-Paul concluded: "If our previous campaigns celebrated the heritage of the past and the beauty of the present, then the '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign celebrates the vision being created for future generations.""The wonders of the future are taking shape today through the choices, creativity, and determination of pioneering urban planners and developers."In that global narrative, Vinhomes Green Paradise stands as a powerful testament to Vietnam's ambition: A city where geography itself is a wonder, where growth does not compromise the future, and where nature, technology, and humanity evolve together, creating a legacy not just for Vietnam, but for the world.

