Vinhomes Green Paradise Launches ESG++ Framework for Cities

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2026 - For decades, the global map of urban development seemed firmly defined by familiar names. The United States shaped the world's financial megacities; Dubai astonished the globe with audacious land reclamation projects; Singapore became a benchmark for disciplined, sustainable planning. Within that sweeping current, Vietnam was often perceived as a latecomer, observing, learning, adapting, and steadily refining its own path.Today, that narrative is shifting. When Vinhomes Green Paradise confidently steps onto the global stage, alongside projects from the world's most advanced economies, it represents far more than the launch of a new development. It marks a moment when Vietnamese urban thinking moves beyond its domestic context, ready to be assessed, debated, and recognized at a regional and international level.This is not merely a project announcement. It is a signal of transformation.Vietnam has, in recent years, earned international recognition through prestigious awards in planning, architecture, and real estate, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards and the International Property Awards. These accolades reflect the growing professionalism and creative capacity of Vietnamese developers, architects, and planners.Yet Vinhomes Green Paradise occupies a different dimension of aspiration. Its significance does not lie in a single master plan or architectural statement, but in a comprehensive urban philosophy, one where sustainability, advanced technology, and environmental responsibility are no longer supporting ideas, but core drivers placed on equal footing with economic growth.In this sense, the project signals that Vietnamese expertise has matured. It suggests a readiness not just to learn from the world, but to engage in meaningful dialogue with it, and to contribute original thinking to the global discourse on future cities.The choice of location is no coincidence. Can Gio is one of Vietnam's most ecologically sensitive regions, home to more than 75,000 hectares of mangrove forests recognized by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve.Developing nearly 3,000 hectares in such an environment presents an unprecedented challenge. In a place where ecosystems are delicate and interconnected, any miscalculation could leave irreversible consequences.Vinhomes Green Paradise emerges precisely within this context. It serves as a comprehensive test of urban knowledge, technological capability, governance capacity, and, above all, environmental accountability. Its implementation demonstrates that Vietnamese enterprises are prepared to meet the most demanding international standards in ecological urban development.What truly distinguishes Vinhomes Green Paradise is not its scale, but its development philosophy. The project is not positioned as a conventional modern township. Instead, it is conceived as an integrated urban–nature ecosystem, where human life and the natural environment coexist in a state of long-term balance.Green infrastructure, smart-city technologies, renewable energy systems, digital governance, and ecological restoration are woven into a single, unified framework. Globally, only a handful of pioneering cities, such as Masdar in the United Arab Emirates or Songdo in South Korea, have pursued such an integrated approach at scale.The emergence of Vinhomes Green Paradise signals that Vietnam is no longer standing at the periphery of this movement. It is entering the arena with the confidence to participate, and potentially to lead, in the global race toward sustainable urban futures.While ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles have become a global standard, Vinhomes Green Paradise advances the concept further through an ESG++ framework, adding two critical dimensions: Regeneration and Resilience.Rather than expanding by consuming natural resources, the project prioritizes ecological restoration, aiming not merely to minimize harm, but to actively return value to the environment. The vision is of a city that can generate its own energy, treat and reuse its wastewater, and maintain ecological equilibrium over time.Urban experts increasingly agree that such models are essential in an era of climate change, particularly for coastal cities facing rising sea levels and extreme weather. In this context, Vinhomes Green Paradise contributes to defining a new benchmark for sustainable coastal urbanism, not only in Vietnam, but globally.Building a megacity in an environmentally sensitive coastal zone demands deep interdisciplinary expertise, spanning geology, hydrology, ecology, materials science, and energy systems. The financial and technological investments required are immense, and few developers are willing, or able, to assume such complexity and risk.It is within this demanding framework that the involvement of AOMI Construction Co., Ltd., becomes particularly significant. AOMI is the owner of the K-DPM soil solidification technology, one of the world's most advanced solutions for soft-ground and land reclamation projects.Drawing from Japan's extensive experience as an island nation with limited land resources, Mr. Okori Katsumi, a Japanese expert, representative of AOMI Construction Co., Ltd., explains: "Japan has long faced constraints in land availability. For decades, we have turned to the sea, creating airports, urban spaces, and new living environments through carefully engineered land reclamation."Traditional methods, such as mixing cement directly with soil, revealed critical limitations in scale and transportability. K-DPM technology was developed to overcome these barriers by using high-pressure air to move and solidify large volumes of dredged material, reducing construction time while minimizing environmental impact through reduced reliance on sand extraction.Japan's experience in land reclamation has consistently emphasized environmental protection, using containment barriers to limit water turbidity, and applying strict standards for pH levels and material compatibility with surrounding ecosystems. These principles are now being adapted and elevated in Can Gio.For Vingroup, Vinhomes Green Paradise is not its first venture into coastal engineering. In 2017, the VinFast manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, over 60% of which involved land reclamation, was completed in a record 21 months, setting new benchmarks for speed and technical execution.In Can Gio, the challenge has been taken further. The project benefits from consultancy by Dutch experts, representing a nation globally renowned for water management and land reclamation expertise. The objective extends beyond structural durability to the comprehensive preservation of indigenous ecosystems over the long term.If land reclamation once astonished the world through icons like Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Vinhomes Green Paradise seeks to redefine that legacy through a fundamentally different philosophy: Respect for nature and ecological regeneration.This ESG++ megacity is more than proof of advanced engineering capability. It stands as a symbol of Vietnam's national vision, one that looks toward the ocean not as a frontier to conquer, but as a partner in shaping resilient, future-ready cities.Ultimately, Vinhomes Green Paradise is not simply a real estate development. It is a declaration of aspiration and confidence, a statement that Vietnamese urbanism has entered a new era, where healing people and healing nature are no longer separate goals, but a shared mission for sustainable progress in the 21st century.

