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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIAL Guangzhou expands to four exhibition halls for September 2026

August 06, 2026 | 10:44
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SIAL Guangzhou will expand to four exhibition halls in September 2026, upgrading its international buyer services as South China's leading food trade platform accelerates global sourcing and market expansion.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIAL Guangzhou 2026 is entering a new growth phase this September, expanding to four exhibition halls as demand continues to rise from food professionals seeking access to South China's fast-evolving consumer market.

From 3–5 September 2026 at Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo, SIAL Guangzhou will bring together 1,500+ exhibitors across 15 food and beverage sectors, showcasing more than 100,000 products covering snacks, beverages, dairy, bakery, frozen food, ingredients, health food, convenience food, and emerging food innovations.

Beyond product sourcing, SIAL Guangzhou is evolving into a platform where international buyers can discover how products create new consumption occasions and unlock new business opportunities.

From Product Discovery to Consumption Scenario Innovation

Today's food industry is no longer driven only by product categories. The next growth opportunities come from understanding where, when, and how consumers enjoy food.

At SIAL Guangzhou 2026, exhibitors and buyers will experience innovative cross-scenario food consumption models, where products are presented within real-life consumption environments to inspire new retail concepts and business opportunities.

Examples include:

  • Convenience stores expanding beyond traditional retail, introducing DIY cocktail stations and personalized beverage experiences that appeal to younger consumers and social-media-driven lifestyles.
  • Fresh food retailers integrating ready-to-eat experiences, combining fresh ingredients with immediate consumption scenarios such as self-heating hot pot and freshly prepared meals.
  • Snack and beverage brands creating new occasions, transforming products from simple purchases into social, emotional, and lifestyle experiences.

These scenarios allow international buyers to identify not only what products are trending in China, but also how Chinese retailers are creating new ways to increase customer engagement, consumption frequency, and basket value.

Dedicated International Trading Services for Global Buyers

As South China's only international food exhibition focusing on global trade connections, SIAL Guangzhou continues to strengthen its support for international buyers.

The upgraded SIAL International Top Buyer Programme will connect qualified retailers, importers, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators with targeted suppliers through:

  • Pre-arranged business matchmaking
  • Buyer hospitality services
  • Dedicated sourcing support
  • Access to verified export-ready exhibitors

In addition, SIAL Elite Hour, the exclusive global buyer networking reception, will bring together international buyers, exhibitors, industry leaders, and partners for high-value business connections.

To improve sourcing efficiency, SIAL Guangzhou 2026 will introduce enhanced exhibitor identification services, helping overseas buyers quickly locate suppliers with:

  • Export qualifications
  • Halal certification
  • Clean-label products
  • International market experience

These indicators will be displayed across exhibition maps, digital catalogues, and exhibitor booths, enabling faster and more accurate sourcing decisions.

Where Asia's Next Food Business Models Are Discovered

Beyond trade meetings, SIAL Guangzhou will showcase cross-occasion consumption innovations, demonstrating how products can unlock new retail opportunities across different consumer moments, from convenience stores and supermarkets to social gatherings and lifestyle experiences. SIAL Guangzhou 2026 will transform the exhibition floor into a live innovation ecosystem featuring:

  • SIAL Innovation – Global food and beverage innovation competition showcasing breakthrough products.
  • SIAL Snacking Awards – Celebrating creativity and innovation in the fast-growing snack sector.
  • The 13th Chic & Tea Contest – Highlighting tea culture, beverage creativity, and new tea trends.
  • SIAL Cup Barista Challenge – Showcasing coffee craftsmanship and professional skills.
  • SIAL La Noodle Map – Exploring diverse noodle cultures from China and around the world.
  • SIAL Coffee & Tea Market – Connecting specialty beverage suppliers with global buyers.
  • SIAL Guangzhou Welcome Party – A new networking event welcoming international exhibitors, government representatives, and global buyers.

With more than 100,000 products showcased, SIAL Guangzhou provides buyers with not only sourcing opportunities but also inspiration for future retail concepts and consumer experiences.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, winning food businesses are no longer defined only by products — but by their ability to create new experiences, occasions, and connections with consumers.

This September, SIAL Guangzhou invites global buyers to discover not only China's next food innovations, but also the new consumption scenarios shaping Asia's future food economy.

SIAL Guangzhou 2026
3–5 September 2026 | Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo

Free ticket registration: https://dwz.cn/I3xC9VAY

Top buyer registration: https://www.sialchina.com/top-buyer-programme-gz

By PR Newswire

SIAL Guangzhou

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIAL Guangzhou exhibition halls SIAL Guangzhou 2026 Food trade platform

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