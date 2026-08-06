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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Longsys showcases AI storage solutions at FMS 2026

August 06, 2026 | 10:35
(0) user say
Longsys showcased end-to-end AI storage solutions at FMS 2026 in Silicon Valley, presenting its Edge AI Storage Fusion theme at this year's exhibition booth.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys(301308.SZ) is presenting its "Edge AI Storage Fusion" showcase at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2026, spanning three core scenarios: AI Agent Hosts (AI BOX), AI PCs, and AI Mobile embedded devices.

AI Agent Hosts: Co-Optimized with AMD

To address memory bottlenecks, KV cache expansion, and latency challenges in local LLM deployment, Longsys has partnered with AMD to integrate AIDIMM™ high-bandwidth memory, the iSA™ (Intelligent Storage Agent), and AISSD™. A live demo, jointly developed with SixUnion, showed a system running 70B-, 80B-, and 122B-parameter models smoothly using just 64GB of AIDIMM™ memory, with significantly lower memory usage and higher inference efficiency. Longsys also unveiled an AMD Ryzen™ AI Halo platform integrated with AISSD™ and iSA™, now AMD AVL-certified and ready for mass deployment.

AIDIMM™ delivers a native 256-bit interface, up to 307.2 GB/s peak bandwidth, and up to 128GB capacity per module, with a plug-and-play design suited for scaled manufacturing. iSA™, Longsys' proprietary scheduling engine, uses MoE offloading, tiered cache management, and predictive prefetching to dynamically balance memory and storage resources in real time.

AI PCs: Next-Generation SSD Innovations

Longsys' 5nm SPU™ (Storage Processing Unit) powers a DRAM-less PCIe Gen5 SSD achieving 14.8 GB/s sequential read and 13 GB/s write speeds — flagship-class performance at ≤6.3W, roughly 10% lower than comparable controllers. Built-in lossless compression (up to 2:1) expands usable capacity without impacting speed. Longsys' PCIe Gen5 mSSD reaches 11 GB/s read, 10 GB/s write, and 2200K/1800K IOPS. With flexible form factors (M.2 2230/2242/2280 and more) and manufacturing capacity exceeding one million units monthly, Longsys supplies various partners including Lenovo and ASUS.

AI Mobile: HLCache™ and AILPBGA™

Longsys' HLCache™ UFS technology intelligently offloads cold data from DRAM to storage. Tested on a Google Pixel 7a, a 4GB LPDDR5 device saw background app capacity rise 64% (17 to 28 apps) and DRAM usage drop 20% (3.1GB to 2.5GB) — performance approaching a native 6GB configuration, while supporting 13B–20B parameter models. AILPBGA™ complements this with a 256-bit, 307GB/s embedded memory solution in a compact 22×22mm package, purpose-built for space- and power-constrained devices.

Global Operations

Longsys operates a multi-brand strategy — including the consumer brand Lexar and South America manufacturing and operations center Zilia — supporting localized production, delivery, and technical support worldwide.

Looking ahead, Longsys will continue advancing its proprietary technologies and collaborating with global ecosystem partners to deliver efficient, scalable, and customized Edge AI storage solutions, accelerating the adoption of intelligent computing.

Product performance data is based on Longsys internal testing; actual results may vary.

By PR Newswire

Longsys

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Longsys Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2026 AI storage solutions Edge AI Storage

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