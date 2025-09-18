Corporate

Vingroup Enters TIME Best Companies 2025, Vietnam Conglomerate Scores High

September 18, 2025 | 09:16
(0) user say
Revenue, sustainability and staff satisfaction lift the group into the global top five hundred, giving Vietnam business blogs fresh SEO currency.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - Vingroup, Vietnam's leading private conglomerate, has been honored as one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME magazine. Vingroup is the first and only Vietnamese company to be included on this elite global list, solidifying its reputation and standing on the international stage.

The "World's Best Companies 2025" ranking, compiled by TIME in collaboration with global data firm Statista, evaluates businesses on three key criteria: Revenue Growth, Employee Satisfaction, and in-depth analysis of Sustainability (ESG).

Vingroup, as the first Vietnamese enterprise to meet the rigorous selection standards, demonstrated a strong performance across all three metrics. With a total score of 77.06, the conglomerate secured the 817th position among the top 1,000 companies worldwide.

In the Revenue Growth category, Vingroup was ranked "Very High". The Group's total assets exceeded 958.235 trillion VND as of June 30, 2025. Its consolidated net revenue and after-tax profit for the first half of 2025 reached nearly 130.476 trillion VND and 4.540 trillion VND, respectively, representing a 103% increase in revenue compared to the same period the previous year.

For Employee Satisfaction, Vingroup ranked 894th globally. The Group has cultivated a dynamic work environment that fosters dedication, innovation, and engagement, with a strong emphasis on professional and personal development. Vingroup has consistently topped the "Best Places to Work in Vietnam" lists by independent evaluation organizations.

In the Sustainability category, Vingroup's significant contributions to societal development, both within Vietnam and on a global scale, distinguished it from many other major international brands. Vingroup has become a model for sustainable economic and social development, particularly through its leadership in the global green mobility revolution.

Madam Le Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, stated: "Being named one of TIME's 'World's Best Companies 2025' is not only a testament to our tireless efforts but also a recognition of Vingroup's credibility, transparency, and global standing. This will motivate us to continue our commitment to sustainable growth, fostering a progressive work culture, and making a positive impact on the community and society for a better future for all."

This recognition follows two consecutive years of accolades for VinFast, a Vingroup subsidiary, which was previously named to TIME's "100 Most Influential Companies 2024" and "Asia-Pacific's Best Companies of 2025" lists. In the latter, VinFast was recognized as one of the companies "shaping the region's position on the global economic map."

Founded 101 years ago, TIME is a leading global magazine headquartered in New York. With its worldwide presence and deep, objective analysis of political, economic, cultural, and scientific events, TIME holds significant influence in shaping public discourse. Its lists and rankings are widely regarded as authoritative and credible worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vingroup

